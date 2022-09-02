Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 2, 2022: Rates leap

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

On June 14, 30-year mortgage rates entered historic territory when the average climbed to 6.38%, the highest level registered in almost 14 years. In the two and half months since, the average has bobbed around between 5.26% and 6.31%.

A big jump Thursday, however, has taken rates back into notable territory. The 30-year average added 30 basis points to reach 6.34%, just four points shy of the mid-June peak.

Rates on 15-year loans also surged Thursday, and in their case, the jump has set a new 14-year high. Climbing 25 basis points, the 15-year average is now at 5.62%, which is more than two-tenths of a percentage point above mid-June's high-water mark of 5.41%.

Jumbo 30-year rates behaved differently Thursday, marching in place for no change. Holding at 5.27%, the Jumbo 30-year average is at a 10-week high.

Refinancing rates moved a little differently Thursday. Though the 30-year refi average also bolted higher, gaining 23 basis points, the 15-year refi average only added five points. Jumbo 30-year refi rates meanwhile held steady like their new purchase counterparts. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 40 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.