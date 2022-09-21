Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 21, 2022: Rates keep rising

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages extended their pattern of the last three days, adding yet another nine basis points Tuesday to raise the already elevated flagship average to 6.66%. It has now moved up almost half a percentage point over the past eight days, and is once again sitting at its most expensive level since October 2008.

Fifteen-year rates climbed even more Tuesday, tacking on 11 basis points. Now at 5.92%, the 15-year average has again risen to a new 14-year high as well.

Jumbo 30-year rates meanwhile held steady for a second day Tuesday, but that was after spiking an eighth of a percentage point Friday. The current average of 5.64% is the highest level seen since February 2011.

Refinancing rates moved somewhat similarly Tuesday to their new purchase counterparts, with the 30-year refi average rising 14 basis points, 15-year refi rates moving up four points, and the Jumbo 30-year refi average again remaining flat. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently one to 35 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June almost 3.5 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%. September has seen a new spike, however, with the current 30-year average sitting 28 basis points above June's high.