Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 23, 2022: Rates surge again

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages bolted higher again Thursday, climbing 21 basis points to reach a 6.73% average. That now represents a climb of more than half a percentage point over the last two weeks, which has raised the average to its highest level since fall 2008 for the fifth time in eight market days.

Rates on 15-year loans were also at their 14-year high, and on Thursday they surged still higher. Rising a bold 31 basis points to cross the 6% threshold, the 15-year average is now at 6.24%.

Jumbo 30-year rates also gained, after previously holding steady all week. Adding an eighth of a percentage point Thursday, the current Jumbo 30-year average is 5.77%, which is its most expensive level since July 2010.

Refinancing rates on 30-year loans were much flatter Thursday than new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average inching up only five basis points. But the movement on other fixed-rate refi averages moved more dramatically, with 15-year refi rates climbing 28 points and Jumbo 30-year rates, 12 points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 27 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June almost 3.5 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%. But September's spike has outdone that peak, with the current 30-year average sitting 35 basis points higher than June's high-water mark.