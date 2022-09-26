Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 26, 2022: Rates bolt higher

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages bolted still higher Friday, adding another 23 basis points to approach 7% for the first time since mid-2008. Now at 6.96%, the 30-year average has gained a dramatic 81 basis points over the last two weeks, and notched a new peak for the sixth time in nine market days.

Rates on 15-year loans also jumped Friday to establish a new 14-year high. Tacking on another 19 basis points to 6.43%, the 15-year average has climbed almost a full percentage point in two weeks.

After adding an eighth of a point Thursday to 5.77%, Jumbo 30-year rates marched in place Friday. Though not quite as historically elevated as the standard 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates are at their most expensive level since July 2010.

On the refinancing side, rates on 30-year refi loans climbed even more starkly Friday than new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average adding almost a third of a percentage point. The 15-year refi average meanwhile gained 14 basis points while Jumbo 30-year refi rates remained flat. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 33 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June almost 3.5 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%. But September's spike has easily outdone that peak, with the current 30-year average sitting 58 basis points higher than June's high-water mark.