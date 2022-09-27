Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 27, 2022: Rates keep surging

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

For a third consecutive day Monday, 30-year mortgage rates bolted higher by two-tenths of a percentage point or more, resulting in an astonishing rise that has so far added 1.01% to the 30-year average since just September 12. Now at 7.16%, it's estimated the average is in its most expensive range since 2002 (only weekly averages, not daily readings, are available that far back).

The 15-year average also continued its ascent, adding an eighth of a percentage point Monday to register at 6.56%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates have climbed more than a full percentage point over the last two weeks, and are at their highest mark since at least 2008.

Jumbo 30-year rates similarly tacked on another eighth of a percentage point Monday to notch a 5.90% average. Though not quite as historically elevated as the standard 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates are at their most expensive level since 2010.

Rates moved very similarly on the refinancing side Monday, with the 30-year refi average climbing 25 basis points, 15-year refi rates rising 15 points, and the Jumbo 30-year refi average gaining 13 points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 39 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June almost 3.5 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%. But September's spike has easily outdone the early summer peak, with the current 30-year average sitting 78 basis points higher than June's high-water mark.