Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 29, 2022: Rates back down

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

From September 11 to September 27, rates on 30-year mortgages bolted repeatedly higher, ultimately rising a whopping 1.27 percentage points over the short 16-day period. The pattern finally broke yesterday, with Wednesday's 30-year average plummeting a dramatic 43 basis points to land at 6.99%.

Because only weekly readings, not daily averages, are available earlier than 2008, it's difficult to nail down the historical perspective of how high the 30-year average rose Tuesday. By some estimates, we just saw the highest daily average since 2002, while Freddie Mac (which uses a much different methodology for tracking rates) today reported that its weekly average is now at its highest point since July 2008.

Meanwhile, the 15-year average gave up a more modest 16 basis points Wednesday, dropping to 6.50%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates had climbed more than a full percentage point over the previous two weeks to notch their highest mark since at least 2008.

Jumbo 30-year rates similarly declined Wednesday, shedding 12 basis points to average 5.90%. Though not quite as historically elevated as the standard 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates had reached their most expensive point since 2010 on Tuesday.

Refi rates were more mixed Wednesday than new purchase rates. The 30-year and Jumbo 30-year refi averages moved down a similar 36 and 13 basis points, respectively. But rates on 15-year refi loans actually gained, tacking on seven basis points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 41 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June almost 3.5 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%. But the September surge easily outdid this summer's peak, with the 30-year average reaching 104 basis points higher than June's high-water mark.