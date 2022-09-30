Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 30, 2022: Rates edge up

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

In what's been a wild September for mortgage rates, Thursday's rate movement was comparatively unremarkable. The 30-year average climbed five basis points, taking it back above the 7% threshold. But that came after a major plunge Wednesday knocked 30-year rates down from what was estimated to be a 20-year high. (Because only weekly readings, not daily averages, are available before 2008, it's difficult to nail down a precise historical perspective. But it's estimated that Tuesday's reading was the highest average since 2002.)

From September 11 to September 27, rates on 30-year mortgages surged an eye-popping 1.27 percentage points, raising the average to 7.42% over a short 16-day period. With Wednesday's drop and Thursday's minor uptick, the average now stands at 7.04%.

Rates on 15-year loans also rose Thursday, by a more substantial margin. Tacking on nine basis points, the 15-year average is now 6.59%. Like 30-year loans, 15-year rates had climbed more than a full percentage point in mid-September to notch their highest peak since at least 2008.

Jumbo 30-year meanwhile marked time Thursday, holding at 5.90%. Though not quite as historically elevated as the standard 30-year and 15-year averages, Jumbo 30-year rates had reached their most expensive point since 2010 on Tuesday, averaging 6.02%.

Refi rates moved similarly Thursday to new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average gained five basis points, 15-year rates edged up a more modest two points, and the Jumbo 30-year refi average was flat. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 46 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average notching a mid-June peak almost 3.5 percentage points higher than its August 2021 low of 2.89%. But the September surge easily outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing 104 basis points above June's high-water mark.