Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 6, 2022: Rates drop back

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

A big jump in rates Thursday took several mortgage averages into notable territory, nearing existing 14-year highs or setting new peaks. But Friday saw the spike blunted, with the 30-year average shedding 18 of the 30 basis points it climbed Thursday. The flagship average is now 6.16%, compared to the 6.38% notched in mid-June, its highest level since 2008.

Rates on 15-year loans also dropped back Friday after leaping the day before. The 15-year average currently sits at 5.43%, compared to a new 14-year high of 5.62% registered on Thursday.

Jumbo 30-year rates, meanwhile, marked time for a second day. Holding at 5.27%, the Jumbo 30-year average is at a 10-week high.

Refinancing rates moved similarly Friday for 30-year and Jumbo 30-year loans. The 30-year refi average gave up 22 basis points, while the Jumbo 30-year average marched in place again. The 15-year refi average, however, moved the opposite direction from its 15-year new purchase counterpart, tacking on an eighth of a percentage point. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 55 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.