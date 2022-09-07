Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 7, 2022: Rates climb

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Tuesday's 30-year average mostly reclaimed the ground it gave up in Friday's decline, adding back 16 basis points to return the average to 6.32%. That's just a short distance below the 6.38% notched in mid-June, the average's highest level since 2008.

Rates on 15-year loans also gained Tuesday. Rising ten basis points, the 15-year average is now at 5.53%, which is slightly under the average's 14-year high of 5.62% established Thursday.

Meanwhile, Jumbo 30-year rates climbed to a new recent high. Increasing an eighth of a percentage point Tuesday, the Jumbo 30-year average reached 5.40%, its highest average since the middle of June.

Refinancing rates moved similarly Tuesday for standard and Jumbo 30-year loans, with the 30-year refi average climbing 15 basis points and the Jumbo 30-year average, 13 points. But the 15-year refi average moved the opposite direction from its new purchase counterpart, subtracting six basis points Tuesday. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 47 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.