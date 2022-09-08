Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 8, 2022: Rates hold

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year loans showed little movement Wednesday, remaining in high territory after swinging up and down over the past several days. Shedding just a single basis point Wednesday, the 30-year average held at 6.31%. That's not far below the 6.38% notched in mid-June, the average's highest level since 2008.

Rates on 15-year loans meanwhile added a basis point Wednesday. Now at 5.54%, the 15-year average is also slightly under its 14-year high, though that peak of 5.62% was established only a week ago.

Jumbo 30-year rates were also flat Wednesday. Holding at 5.40%, the Jumbo 30-year average is at its most expensive level since the middle of June.

Refinancing rates moved somewhat similarly Wednesday, though the 30-year refi average saw a slightly bigger dip of six basis points. The 15-year refi average meanwhile shed two points and like Jumbo 30-year new purchase loans, the Jumbo 30-year refi average was flat. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 51 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.