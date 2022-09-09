Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 9, 2022: Rates edge down

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages dropped back a step Thursday, subtracting 11 basis points to rest at 6.20%. Though still elevated, this brings them down from two mini-peaks registered since last Thursday, when the average came within a few points of the 6.38% notched in mid-June, the average's highest level since 2008.

The 15-year average also dropped Thursday, but by a more modest six basis points. Now at 5.48%, the 15-year average is also slightly under its 14-year high, a peak of 5.62% that was reached just over a week ago.

Meanwhile, Jumbo 30-year rates fell back from their most expensive level since the middle of June, which was 5.40%. After declining an eighth of a point Thursday, the Jumbo 30-year average is now 5.27%.

Refinancing rates moved similarly Thursday, with the 30-year refi average dropping 15 basis points, the 15-year refi average dipping eight points, and Jumbo 30-year refi rates giving up 13 points. The cost to refinance with a fixed-rate loan is currently zero to 56 points more expensive than new purchase loans.

After a major rate dip last summer, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022, with the 30-year average peaking in mid-June by an eye-popping 3.49 percentage points above its August 2021 low of 2.89%.

Meanwhile, mid-June saw the 15-year and Jumbo 30-year averages shoot 3.21 and 2.38 percentage points higher, respectively, than their summer 2021 valleys.