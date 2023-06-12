Why Many of Today’s Best CD Rates Are Found at Online Banks

If you have money to sock away for a while, then taking advantage of today’s record rates on a certificate of deposit (CD) is an especially smart move right now. Thanks to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hike campaign over the past 15 months, many CD rates have been pushed well above 5%, with the top nationwide rate currently at 5.65% APY.

You'll need to shop around to earn those rates, and when you do, you’ll find that the majority of entries in our daily rankings of the best-paying CDs are offered by institutions whose names you don’t recognize and likely aren't already banking with, especially if your primary financial institution is one of the nation’s largest banks.

The reason for this is that many of the top CD rate contenders are either internet-only banks or online divisions of small- to medium-sized brick-and-mortar banks. This is no coincidence, as the online-only operation of these banks is precisely why they can generally offer higher rates of return on your money.

Key Takeaways CD rates are at record levels due to the Federal Reserve's rate-hike campaign that began in March 2022, with dozens of CDs paying more than 5.00% APY.

Many of the top-paying CDs in our various daily rankings are offered by online banks, which can be online operations of physical banks or internet-only institutions.

Online banks can offer higher rates primarily by limiting their administrative costs, leaving more room in their margins to offer highly competitive rates to customers.

Depositing money at any online bank that's an FDIC member, or the online division of an FDIC parent bank, is just as safe as leaving money with any brick-and-mortar bank.

Three Kinds of Online Banks

The phrase “online bank” isn't a clearly defined term. In fact, there are three different flavors of internet banks.

Online Operations of Brick-and-Mortar Banks: Community and regional banks operate within a certain geographic market, only serving customers who live within the territory they’ve defined. But many of these smaller brick-and-mortar banks have opted to expand their reach by allowing anyone within the country to open an online account. Typically these banks simply incorporate their online account options into their brick-and-mortar websites, though sometimes they will specifically indicate that certain products are online-only accounts.

Community and regional banks operate within a certain geographic market, only serving customers who live within the territory they’ve defined. But many of these smaller brick-and-mortar banks have opted to expand their reach by allowing anyone within the country to open an online account. Typically these banks simply incorporate their online account options into their brick-and-mortar websites, though sometimes they will specifically indicate that certain products are online-only accounts. Separately Branded Online Divisions of Brick-and-Mortar Banks: Another approach that some physical banks take is to open up a separate online banking division with an entirely different name. These subsidiaries essentially serve as deposit-collection websites, which support the brick-and-mortar parent bank. In fact, these online-only divisions often only offer CDs and/or savings accounts, rather than a full menu of banking products.

Another approach that some physical banks take is to open up a separate online banking division with an entirely different name. These subsidiaries essentially serve as deposit-collection websites, which support the brick-and-mortar parent bank. In fact, these online-only divisions often only offer CDs and/or savings accounts, rather than a full menu of banking products. Internet-Only Banks: Rounding out the category is online-only banks. These are institutions that don't operate any physical branches at all, and only offer banking products online.

If you look at our ranking of the best 1-year CDs as an example, you can see how this plays out (in the details provided for each ranked CD, we spell out the nature of each institution). In our list of the best 15 nationwide CD rates in the 1-year term, five are online operations of brick-and-mortar banks, five are online-only subsidiaries of parent banks, and one is an internet-only bank, meaning 11 of the 15 are online banks of one kind or another. The remaining four are offered by nationally available credit unions.

Smart CD shoppers won't rule out credit unions, many of which offer all the conveniences and product features that banks offer, while often paying the best interest rates of all. In our rankings of the best CDs, we include credit unions that are nationally available to anyone, with just a small savings account deposit required and sometimes a donation to an affiliated nonprofit. But many times there is no added expense at all, and the process of joining is no more difficult or time-consuming than opening a new account at a bank.

Why Online Banks Can Offer Higher Rates

The nature of online banking operations offers several cost advantages over traditional banks, which allows them to afford offering higher rates. Though online-only banks stand to benefit from these advantages the most, brick-and-mortar banks can also see cost savings in their online operations.

No Branches

By not operating any physical branches, which require staffing, operating costs, and maintenance, online banks can avoid many administrative expenses. This gives them more margin to work with when deciding what rate they’re willing to pay customers.

Even if the online bank has a brick-and-mortar parent bank, the operations of its internet-only subsidiary may be pared down to make that part of its business particularly cost-efficient, with the aim of attracting new customers with more competitive rates.

Very Targeted Offerings

Another way that online banks keep operating costs lean is by offering fewer account types. Some financial institutions may offer just CDs through their online operations, reserving things like checking, credit cards, and other account types for the customers they serve within their geographic market. An online savings or money market account is another common offering from internet-only banks. By limiting their number of products, it's less costly for these banks to run their online operations.

In addition to paying some of the nation's highest CD rates, online banks also offer very competitive savings and money market rates, which you can find in our daily rankings of the best high-yield savings accounts and the best money market account rates.

Fewer Account Features

Lastly, online banks can reduce their administrative expenses by limiting the features they offer to customers on different account types. For instance, an online-only account may only provide transfers between institutions via ACH transfer, and they may constrain the number of external institutions you can link. Some financial institutions even prohibit the possibility of initiating ACH transfers on their end and only allow incoming transfers that are initiated at other banks.

Another common way to control costs is to reduce the number of transactions that can take place on each account, which is why some institutions still limit the number of withdrawals on savings and money market accounts to six each month, even though federal regulations no longer require this limit.

Features like ATM cards, Zelle payments, and bill pay services are other features you may find on a full-service account but not on some online accounts.

As for CDs, under ideal circumstances there wouldn't be many transactions, barring the final withdrawal. However, online banks offering CDs can stipulate harsher early withdrawal penalties or issue interest accruals and statements on a quarterly basis instead of monthly.

Online Banks Are Just as Safe as Physical Banks

If the thought of putting your savings into an online bank gives you pause because it feels less secure, that concern is easily laid to rest. That’s because any online bank that's part of an FDIC brick-and-mortar bank, or is an FDIC member itself, is protected by the exact same federal insurance on your deposits as physical banks. Nothing about banking with an online-only bank diminishes your eligibility for FDIC coverage.

As such, FDIC coverage of $250,000 per individual per institution applies regardless of the bank's size and whether it's operating with physical branches or solely online. Just look for the words “FDIC member” or the FDIC logo on the website of any bank with which you’re considering doing business.



Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer money market, savings accounts, and CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.



Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.

