Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - April 28, 2023: Rates Jump

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year average mortgage rate moved significantly higher on Thursday, vaulting upward by 11 basis points to 6.95%, further erasing more of the 21 basis point slide in rates seen earlier in the late last week and earlier this week. The flagship 30-year rate is now flirting with the 7% threshold that was briefly crossed earlier in the month. The average continues to be bounded by February's five-month low of 6.11% and an October 20-year high of 7.58%.

Rates on 15-year loans sharply reversed course on Thursday, rising by 16 basis points to 6.19% on the heels of a five-day decline that had reduced the average to 6.03%. Rates on 15-year mortgages continue moving about in a range between a five-month low of 5.23% registered in February and a 15-year peak of 7.03% reached in October.

After sinking an eighth of a percentage point on Wednesday, the jumbo 30-year average pivoted with an equal increase on Thursday. Now at 6.02%, Thursday's jumbo 30-year average is 25 basis points below its October 12-year-high of 6.27%.

Refinancing rates jumped even more dramatically on Thursday when the 30-year refi average surged 26 basis points, while the 15-year refi average rose less dramatically by 12 points. Like its new purchase counterpart, the jumbo 30-year refi average swung back up by an eighth of a percentage point after retreating by the same increment the day before. The cost to refinance for 30 years is currently almost half a percent more expensive than 30-year new purchase rates.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.