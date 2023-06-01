Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - June 1, 2023: Rates Fall Again

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average dropped 8 basis points on Wednesday, falling even further from what was estimated to be a 20-year high of 7.65% on Friday, May 26. Rates on 30-year loans had been on a fast-and-furious rise since May 12, climbing 83 basis points across two weeks. Wednesday's average is down to 7.29%, erasing much of those gains.

Wednesday's 15-year average mortgage rate dropped as well, now down another 12 basis points to 6.49%. Though 15-year rates had also soared for two weeks, the average still sits well under its October peak, which was a 15-year high of 7.03%.

The jumbo 30-year average mortgage rate fell Wednesday, erasing the gain that put it at the highest reading in at least 14 years (since published historical data on jumbo 30-year rates is not available prior to 2009, it's unknown what the previous high-water mark was). The jumbo 30-year rate is back down to 6.27%, a rate seen 11 other days in May.

Refinancing rates moved generally in line with new purchase rates Wednesday. The 30-year refi dropped to 7.72%, down another 10 basis points after losing 18 the day before. The jumbo 30-year refi average dropped 12 basis points, matching its new purchase counterpart, while the 15-year refi average dropped 7 basis points. The gap between new purchase and refi rates for a 30-year loan was 43 basis points Wednesday.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the June peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

It's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on Friday, May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009. Freddie Mac will release its new average today, which may provide context about how historic the current levels are. However, Freddie Mac's average is a weekly calculation spanning five days' worth of rate activity, so it can vary significantly from our more precise daily averages.