Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - June 2, 2023: Decline Continues

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year mortgage average dropped 16 basis points on Thursday, falling even further from what was estimated to be a 20-year high of 7.65% on Friday, May 26. Rates on 30-year loans had been on a fast-and-furious rise since May 12, climbing 83 basis points across two weeks. Thursday's average is down to 7.13%, dropping to its lowest point in two weeks.

Thursday's 15-year average mortgage rate dropped as well, now down another 11 basis points to 6.38%. Though 15-year rates had also soared for two weeks, the average still sits well under its October peak, which was a 15-year high of 7.03%.

The jumbo 30-year average mortgage rate sat still at 6.27% Thursday, with its refi counterpart doing the same.

Refinancing rates moved generally in line with new purchase rates Thursday. The 30-year refi dropped to 7.43%, down 29 basis points, a drop of more than a half percent from the rate seen on Friday, May 26. The gap between new purchase and refi rates for a 30-year loan was 30 basis points Thursday.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the June peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

It's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on Friday, May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.