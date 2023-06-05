Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - June 5, 2023: Rates Mixed

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

The 30-year fixed-rate average climbed a modest 5 basis points Friday, closing out the week at 7.18%. After skyrocketing to an estimated 20-year high of 7.65% over a two-week period that culminated May 26, rates dropped dramatically last week, lowering the flagship average almost a half percentage point below the late May peak.

Friday's 15-year rates moved the other way, with the average dropping 4 basis points to 6.34%, for a total week-over-week drop of 36 basis points. Though 15-year rates had also soared from mid to late May, the average still sits well under its October peak, which was a 15-year high of 7.03%.

The jumbo 30-year average, meanwhile, stayed unchanged for a third consecutive day at 6.27%. Early last week, the jumbo 30-year average had notched what's estimated to be at least a 14-year high of 6.39%.

Friday's refinancing rates moved very similarly to new purchase rates, with the 30-year refi average climbing a minor 2 basis points, the 15-year average shedding 5 basis points, and the jumbo 30-year refi average holding steady. The gap between new purchase and refi rates for a 30-year loan was 27 basis points Friday.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the summer peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.

The recent surge in 30-year rates took the average to another high, 7 basis points above that October high-water mark. However, it's difficult to nail down how far back we'd have to go to find 30-year rates higher than what we saw on May 26, since daily rate averages weren't published before 2009.