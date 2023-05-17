Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 17, 2023: Rates Edge Higher

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year mortgages bumped three basis points higher Tuesday to 6.99%, marking a three-day climb of 16 points and taking the flagship average almost back to the 7% mark. The last time it breached the notable threshold was for one day in mid-April. Rates hit a 20-year high of 7.58% last October, and since that time have seen a five-month low of 6.11% in February.

The 15-year rate average climbed a bit more substantially Tuesday. Adding eight basis points to hit 6.25%, rates on 15-year loans are at their highest level since April 19. Like 30-year rates, the 15-year average continues to move in a space between a February valley of 5.23% and an October peak of 7.03%.

Rates on all jumbo loan types marked time Tuesday. Holding at 6.27%, the current jumbo 30-year average matches its highest point in nearly 13 years, though it has revisited that level multiple times this month.

Tuesday's refinancing rates moved very similarly to new purchase rates. The 30-year refi average edged four basis points higher, 15-year refi rates climbed eight points, and all jumbo refi averages were flat. The gap between 30-year new purchase and refi rates was 41 basis points Tuesday.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average's 2022 mid-June peak of 6.38% was almost 3.5 percentage points above its summer 2021 trough of 2.89%. But the surge last September and October dramatically outdid the summer high, with the 30-year average ultimately reaching 1.2 percentage points higher than the June peak.