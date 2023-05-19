Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 19, 2023: Rates Climb

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year loans continued to climb Thursday, tacking on another 8 basis points to what is now a five-day ascent that's added 27 points to the flagship average. Reaching 7.09%, the 30-year average is at its highest point since March 9, when it hit 7.25%. Rates on 30-year home loans continue to move in a range well above the five-month low of 6.11% enjoyed in February but are still sitting considerably below the 20-year high of 7.58% seen in October.

Thursday's 15-year rates saw almost identical news as 30-year rates. Also rising 8 basis points, the 15-year average has reached its highest reading since March 9 as well. Now up to 6.33%, the 15-year mortgage rate average continues to move in a space between a February valley of 5.23% and an October 15-year peak of 7.03%.

The jumbo 30-year and jumbo 5/6 ARM averages were the only averages that didn't rise Thursday, both holding steady for a third consecutive day. The current jumbo 30-year average of 6.27% matches its highest point in nearly 13 years, though it has registered at that level several times this month.

Movement among refinancing rates was highlighted by a surge in the 30-year refinance average, which jumped 24 basis points and created an unusually large gap of 58 points between the 30-year new purchase and refi averages. Meanwhile, the 15-year refi average added 9 basis points. The jumbo 30-year refi average had no change for a third day.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. Indeed, the 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the June peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.