Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - May 24, 2023: Rates Surge

National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.

Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages

Rates on 30-year fixed mortgages continued continued their upward march Tuesday, punctuated by a jump of 21 basis points to reach 7.45%. That's its highest point since November 3, when it hit 7.40%.

Since the 30-year rate began to climb on May 12, it has tacked on 63 basis points. Rates on 30-year home loans continue to move in a range well above the five-month low of 6.11% enjoyed in February but are now just a little more than an eighth of a percentage point below the 20-year high of 7.58% seen in October.

Monday's average 15-year rate also moved higher, though by just 5 basis points. Still, the 15-year average rate is its highest reading since March 9. Now at 6.46%, the 15-year mortgage rate average continues to move in a space between a February valley of 5.23% and an October 15-year peak of 7.03%.

The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate didn't change for the seventh day in a row, still holding at 6.27%. Rates for the jumbo 15-year increased by 13 basis points while the 7/6 ARM and 5/6 ARM rose in unison by 12 basis points.

Refinancing rates saw only modest up and down movements, with the 30-year average refinance rate falling by 2 basis points to a rate of 7.69%, and the 15-year rate adding 3 basis points from the prior day's rate, bringing it up to 6.63%. The gap between the 30-year new purchase and refinance mortgage rate averages is now 24 basis points. The jumbo 30-year refi average remained steady, matching its jumbo 30-year new purchase rate of 6.27% again.

After a historical rate plunge in August 2021, mortgage rates skyrocketed in the first half of 2022. The 30-year average shot to 6.38% by June 2022, which was more than double the rate of 2.89% seen just 10 months earlier. Then an even more dramatic surge in September and October 2022 outdid the June peak, with the 30-year average ultimately climbing another 1.2 percentage points and recording a 20-year high.