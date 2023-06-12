Are Today's Top Money Market Account Interest Rates Better Than Savings Account Rates?

Bank or Credit Union Savings Account Rate CFG Bank 5.12% APY TotalDirectBank 5.07% APY Salem Five Direct 5.01% APY DollarSavingsDirect 5.00% APY Newtek Bank 5.00% APY Evergreen Bank Group 5.00% APY My Banking Direct 5.00% APY Popular Direct 5.00% APY Vio Bank 4.88% APY Bask Bank 4.85% APY Valley Direct 4.85% APY First Foundation Bank 4.85% APY CIT Bank 4.85% APY iGObanking 4.85% APY UFB Direct 4.81% APY Upgrade 4.81% APY

Traditionally, money market accounts were known for requiring higher minimum balances and offering higher interest rates than high-yield savings accounts. But nowadays, that isn't always the case. Both accounts offer competitive rates and high-yield savings accounts usually pay more as a group.

For example, the top money market account rate may currently be higher overall, but the range of rates for the top 15 savings accounts, from about a hundred that Investopedia tracks every day, is narrower and collectively higher. Namely, while the top 15 money market account rates range from 4.15% to 5.25% APY, the top 15 high-yield savings account rates range from 4.81% to 5.12% APY. So if you don't care for the features or requirements of the top money market account, you'll have a greater number of high-paying options in our high-yield savings account ranking.



Where Are Savings Rates Headed This Year?

Today's savings rates are the highest we have seen in more than 15 years. They have reached record levels thanks to the Federal Reserve's mission to tame inflation. The federal funds rate has been increased 10 times over the last 15 months, and it may not be done yet. The Fed meets again this week, and at the same time, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is released on Wednesday. While it's widely expected that the Fed will pause rate hikes on Wednesday, the inflation report may give us some indication as to whether we could see another rate hike at the Fed's July meeting.

If the Fed does hold on rates this Wednesday, rates on the best money market and high-yield savings accounts may also hold steady. Regardless, the top rate offered by a money market account is almost nine times the national average rate of 0.59% APY, while the top rate on a high-yield savings account is almost 13 times better than the 0.40% APY national average. So it makes sense to not only act soon, but to shop around for a leading rate from our rankings.

Tip If you don't need your money right now, you might want to consider a certificate of deposit (CD). Right now, there are several CDs with rates at or above 5.25%. If you can afford to let your money sit for a period of time, you could earn more than you would leaving it in a money market account or a savings account. Just be mindful: If you do need it sooner, you might pay an early withdrawal penalty.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer money market, savings accounts, and CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.