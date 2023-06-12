Are Today's Top Money Market Account Interest Rates Better Than Savings Account Rates?

The top rate on a money market account today is 5.25%, which is a little higher than the current top annual percentage yield (APY) on a high-yield savings account. The latter has a top rate of 5.12%. So if you're looking for the absolute best place to stash your savings until you need it, right now the top money market account is the better option.
- Today's top money market account rate is 5.25% APY, which is higher than the top savings account rate of 5.12% APY.
- Both accounts offer you access to your money when you need it; there's no early withdrawal penalty like with a certificate of deposit (CD).
- Money market accounts differ from high-yield savings accounts in that they come with check-writing privileges.
- Both kinds of accounts can have limits on the number of transactions you can make per month, which is dependent on the institution offering the account.
Top Rates for Money Market Accounts
|Bank or Credit Union
|Money Market Account Rate
|Brilliant Bank
|5.25% APY
|All America Bank
|5.05% APY
|Redneck Bank
|5.05% APY
|UFB Direct
|4.81% APY
|Merchants Bank of Indiana
|4.75% APY
|Quontic Bank
|4.75% APY
|Northern Bank Direct
|4.75% APY
|Presidential Bank
|4.62% APY
|Prime Alliance Bank
|4.50% APY
|TIAA Bank
|4.50% APY
|US Bank
|4.50% APY
|BankUnited
|4.25% APY
|First Foundation Bank
|4.20% APY
|Ally Bank
|4.15% APY
|Sallie Mae Bank
|4.15% APY
Top Rates for Savings Accounts
|Bank or Credit Union
|Savings Account Rate
|CFG Bank
|5.12% APY
|TotalDirectBank
|5.07% APY
|Salem Five Direct
|5.01% APY
|DollarSavingsDirect
|5.00% APY
|Newtek Bank
|5.00% APY
|Evergreen Bank Group
|5.00% APY
|My Banking Direct
|5.00% APY
|Popular Direct
|5.00% APY
|Vio Bank
|4.88% APY
|Bask Bank
|4.85% APY
|Valley Direct
|4.85% APY
|First Foundation Bank
|4.85% APY
|CIT Bank
|4.85% APY
|iGObanking
|4.85% APY
|UFB Direct
|4.81% APY
|Upgrade
|4.81% APY
Traditionally, money market accounts were known for requiring higher minimum balances and offering higher interest rates than high-yield savings accounts. But nowadays, that isn't always the case. Both accounts offer competitive rates and high-yield savings accounts usually pay more as a group.
For example, the top money market account rate may currently be higher overall, but the range of rates for the top 15 savings accounts, from about a hundred that Investopedia tracks every day, is narrower and collectively higher. Namely, while the top 15 money market account rates range from 4.15% to 5.25% APY, the top 15 high-yield savings account rates range from 4.81% to 5.12% APY. So if you don't care for the features or requirements of the top money market account, you'll have a greater number of high-paying options in our high-yield savings account ranking.
Where Are Savings Rates Headed This Year?
Today's savings rates are the highest we have seen in more than 15 years. They have reached record levels thanks to the Federal Reserve's mission to tame inflation. The federal funds rate has been increased 10 times over the last 15 months, and it may not be done yet. The Fed meets again this week, and at the same time, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is released on Wednesday. While it's widely expected that the Fed will pause rate hikes on Wednesday, the inflation report may give us some indication as to whether we could see another rate hike at the Fed's July meeting.
If the Fed does hold on rates this Wednesday, rates on the best money market and high-yield savings accounts may also hold steady. Regardless, the top rate offered by a money market account is almost nine times the national average rate of 0.59% APY, while the top rate on a high-yield savings account is almost 13 times better than the 0.40% APY national average. So it makes sense to not only act soon, but to shop around for a leading rate from our rankings.
Tip
If you don't need your money right now, you might want to consider a certificate of deposit (CD). Right now, there are several CDs with rates at or above 5.25%. If you can afford to let your money sit for a period of time, you could earn more than you would leaving it in a money market account or a savings account. Just be mindful: If you do need it sooner, you might pay an early withdrawal penalty.
Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure
Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer money market, savings accounts, and CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.
Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.
