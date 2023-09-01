Launched in 1957, the Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500 is an index with 503 constituents as of July 31, 2023, with some companies issuing multiple classes of shares.
The companies in the S&P 500 represent the top firms across a host of industries, and the index is often used as a general barometer of the U.S. economy. Information technology companies make up the largest share of the index at just over 28%, followed by healthcare and financials companies.
S&P Global provides the top 10 holdings for free on its website. However, the company doesn't offer the total list of holdings for the index except to those who subscribe to its research unit, Capital IQ.
Key Takeaways
- The S&P 500 is among the most popular indexes in the financial world and represents just over 500 of the top companies across many industries.
- Companies must meet market capitalization, liquidity, and other criteria to be included in the index.
- The index is market-cap-weighted, meaning that companies with larger market caps receive a larger-percentage allocation.
- If companies fall below the standards set for inclusion, they may be removed from the S&P 500.
S&P 500 Inclusion Criteria
For nearly 70 years, the S&P 500 has been one of the top stock market indexes. The companies in this index are many of the largest publicly traded companies in the U.S., as the index focuses on the large-cap portion of the country's stock market.
To be included in the index, a company must meet various criteria, including:
- A market capitalization of at least $12.7 billion
- A float-adjusted liquidity ratio (FALR) greater than or equal to 0.75
- A positive sum of the most recent four consecutive quarters of trailing earnings
- Positive earnings for its most recent quarter
- It must be a U.S. company
The S&P 500 is rebalanced once per quarter. At these times, companies may be removed from the index if they deviate from these standards.
$40.338 trillion
The combined market capitalization of all S&P 500 constituents is $40.338 trillion as of July 31, 2023.
How the S&P 500 Is Weighted
The companies with the largest market values receive the highest allocation in a free-float market cap-weighted index like the S&P 500. Market cap, the total dollar market value of all outstanding equity shares of a company, can be calculated by multiplying the company's stock price by the total number of shares of the company.
The S&P 500 is heavily weighted in favor of those companies that contribute significantly to its overall return because of their highly valuable shares. A majority of the index—about three-quarters—is typically linked to 75 or fewer stocks out of the total 500+.
When a company is added or removed from the index, its size will dictate the impact on the index as a whole. If a relatively small company is removed, for example, it is unlikely to affect the broader index much. However, if a single major company is removed or added, the performance of the index is likely to shift considerably.
S&P 500 by Sector
Here are the top sectors and their weightings within the S&P 500 as of July 31, 2023.
|S&P 500 Sector Weighting
|Sector
|Weighting in S&P 500
|Information Technology
|28.1
|Healthcare
|13.1
|Financials
|12.6
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.6
|Communication Services
|8.7
|Industrials
|8.5
|Consumer Staples
|6.6
|Energy
|4.3
|Utilities
|2.6
|Materials
|2.5
|Real Estate
|2.5
Due to the dramatic difference in weight between the most- and least-represented sectors in the S&P 500, their impact on the performance of the overall index can be considerably different as well.
If a low-weight sector is outperforming the market, say, it may not affect the S&P 500 enough to lead the overall index to outperform as well. But if the top-weighted sector is underperforming, even strong performance from several other sectors may not be enough to ensure outperformance by the broader index.
Top 25 S&P 500 Companies by Market Cap
S&P doesn't provide the exact weightings of the top 25 components of the S&P 500 Index, but the weightings from the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) exchange-traded fund (ETF) act as a proxy. SPY is the oldest ETF and remains one of the most popular, with $405.7 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of Aug. 25, 2023.
SPY tracks the S&P 500, but its weightings and the weightings of the underlying index may not be precisely the same. As of Aug. 24, 2023, these were the 25 largest SPY constituents by weight:
- Apple Inc. (AAPL): 7.12%
- Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): 6.49%
- Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): 3.21%
- NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA): 3.18%
- Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL): 2.10%
- Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG): 1.82%
- Meta Platforms Inc. (META), formerly Facebook, Class A: 1.73%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): 1.73%
- Tesla Inc. (TSLA): 1.69%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH): 1.24%
- Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY): 1.18%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): 1.17%
- Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM): 1.17%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 1.08%
- Visa Inc. Class A (V): 1.06%
- Procter & Gamble Co. (PG): 0.98%
- Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): 0.97%
- Mastercard Inc. Class A (MA): 0.91%
- Home Depot Inc. (HD): 0.89%
- Chevron Corp. (CVX): 0.77%
- Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK): 0.76%
- AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): 0.71%
- PepsiCo Inc. (PEP): 0.67%
- Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST): 0.64%
- Adobe Inc. (ADBE): 0.64%
What Are the Top 10 Holdings in the S&P 500?
As of July 31, 2023, the top 10 holdings disclosed by the S&P 500 were:
How Are Companies Selected for the S&P 500?
The S&P 500 contains 503 constituents, with some companies having two classes of shares listed in the index. To be included in the index, companies must meet criteria related to market capitalization, liquidity, and more. The index is periodically rebalanced according to a free-float, market-cap-weighting strategy in which companies with the largest market caps receive the highest-percentage allocation.
What's the Best Way to Buy the S&P 500?
The S&P 500 is an index and can't be purchased directly. However, there are a number of popular ETFs—including the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY); the oldest ETF in existence—which track the index.
The Bottom Line
Investors looking to focus on some of the largest and best-known companies in the world might consider looking at the top stocks of the S&P 500. Most of these companies are tech firms such as Apple, Meta, and Microsoft. Though you can't invest in the index directly, investors can always purchase individual shares of the companies within the index or buy a fund that targets the S&P 500.
As of the date this article was written, the author does not own shares of the companies listed above.
