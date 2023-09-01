Launched in 1957, the Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500 is an index with 503 constituents as of July 31, 2023, with some companies issuing multiple classes of shares.

The companies in the S&P 500 represent the top firms across a host of industries, and the index is often used as a general barometer of the U.S. economy. Information technology companies make up the largest share of the index at just over 28%, followed by healthcare and financials companies.

S&P Global provides the top 10 holdings for free on its website. However, the company doesn't offer the total list of holdings for the index except to those who subscribe to its research unit, Capital IQ.

Key Takeaways The S&P 500 is among the most popular indexes in the financial world and represents just over 500 of the top companies across many industries.

Companies must meet market capitalization, liquidity, and other criteria to be included in the index.

The index is market-cap-weighted, meaning that companies with larger market caps receive a larger-percentage allocation.

If companies fall below the standards set for inclusion, they may be removed from the S&P 500.

S&P 500 Inclusion Criteria

For nearly 70 years, the S&P 500 has been one of the top stock market indexes. The companies in this index are many of the largest publicly traded companies in the U.S., as the index focuses on the large-cap portion of the country's stock market.

To be included in the index, a company must meet various criteria, including:

A market capitalization of at least $12.7 billion

A float-adjusted liquidity ratio (FALR) greater than or equal to 0.75

A positive sum of the most recent four consecutive quarters of trailing earnings

Positive earnings for its most recent quarter

It must be a U.S. company

The S&P 500 is rebalanced once per quarter. At these times, companies may be removed from the index if they deviate from these standards.



$40.338 trillion The combined market capitalization of all S&P 500 constituents is $40.338 trillion as of July 31, 2023.

How the S&P 500 Is Weighted

The companies with the largest market values receive the highest allocation in a free-float market cap-weighted index like the S&P 500. Market cap, the total dollar market value of all outstanding equity shares of a company, can be calculated by multiplying the company's stock price by the total number of shares of the company.

The S&P 500 is heavily weighted in favor of those companies that contribute significantly to its overall return because of their highly valuable shares. A majority of the index—about three-quarters—is typically linked to 75 or fewer stocks out of the total 500+.

When a company is added or removed from the index, its size will dictate the impact on the index as a whole. If a relatively small company is removed, for example, it is unlikely to affect the broader index much. However, if a single major company is removed or added, the performance of the index is likely to shift considerably.

S&P 500 by Sector

Here are the top sectors and their weightings within the S&P 500 as of July 31, 2023.