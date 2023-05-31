Top 3D Printing Stocks for 2023

Top performing 3D printing stocks include Ansys Inc. (ANSS), 3D Systems Corp. (DDD), and Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS).

3D printing stocks suffered through last year's string of interest rate hikes, with Ansys Inc. being the only company we reviewed to see its stock price rise in the past 12 months. Though the group has rebounded slightly this year, averaging a 7% year-to-date return, it is still slightly underperforming the Russell 1000 Index's 9% return.

Here are the top three 3D printing stocks in each category: best value, fastest growth, and best performance. All data in the tables below are as of May 23.

Best Value 3D Printing Stocks

These are the 3D printing stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. For companies in the early stages of development or industries suffering from major shocks, this metric can be substituted as a rough measure of a business's value.

A business with higher sales could eventually produce more profit when it achieves (or returns to) profitability. The price-to-sales ratio shows how much you're paying for the stock for each dollar of sales generated.