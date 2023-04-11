Top Agriculture Stocks for Q2 2023

Food and agricultural stocks can diversify and strengthen a high-risk equities portfolio. Companies involved in the production and distribution of necessities like food hold up well in recessions and can pass on rising costs to consumers, which can shield investors from the negative effects of inflation.

Owing to these characteristics, the agriculture sector outperformed the broader market during 2022’s selloff, with the VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO) ending the year down 8%, compared to the Russell 1000 Index’s 15% drop. Year to date, however, MOO has underperformed the Russell 1000’s 7% gain, as investors' appetite for risk has returned in anticipation of a slowing Fed.

For those looking to take advantage of the sector’s pullback, CVR Partners LP, Cal-Maine Foods Inc, and Performance Food Group are the best names heading into Q2 in terms of value, growth, and total return

Below we look at the three top agriculture stocks in three categories: best value, fastest growth, and most momentum. All data are as of April 6.



Best Value Agriculture Stocks

These are the agriculture stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.