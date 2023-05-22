Top Airline Stocks for Q2 2023

Airline Stocks with the Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Copa Holdings SA (CPA) 104.30 4.1 55 Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) 10.04 6.0 44 International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (BABWF) 1.95 9.7 31 S&P 500 N/A N/A 3 U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) N/A N/A -4

: See company description above. Deutsche Lufthansa : It operates as an airline transportation company with a fleet of more than 700 aircraft, as of the end of 2022.

: It operates as an airline transportation company with a fleet of more than 700 aircraft, as of the end of 2022. International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG): A U.K.-based air transport company that also provides ground servicing and aircraft leasing. On May 5, the company released its financial results for the first quarter. Its net loss shrank by 89%, and total revenue jumped by 71% compared with the first quarter of 2022. The large increase in revenue was attributed to strong demand for passenger travel and lower fuel prices versus last year. IAG said in its first-quarter earnings announcement that about 80% of its expected second-quarter revenue already had been booked.

Risks of Airline Stocks

Airlines and their stock prices are subject to many external forces that the companies have little control over, from oil prices to global pandemics to aircraft crashes. The airline industry is recovering from one of its worst crises to date as the coronavirus subsides, so investors are focused on which companies will do this best. Several airlines have gone bankrupt in recent years, while others barely break even by flying unprofitable routes at low prices. Now, airlines face the possibility of a global recession that would lower revenue across the sector.

Airline stocks tend to be cyclical, which means that airline share prices are largely affected by the national economies of their home countries. Profits and share prices of cyclical companies tend to follow the ups and downs of the economy; that's why they are called cyclical. When the economy booms, sales of goods—such as plane tickets—tend to thrive. On the other hand, cyclical stocks are prone to suffer in economic downturns. Airline stocks are also volatile, more so than ever during the pandemic years. Their beta is usually greater than 1, which demonstrates both their riskiness and potential for reward to an investor.



Advantages of Airline Stocks

There are few airlines that can actually be considered dominant and stable after years of industry consolidation, so this makes it easier to invest in them, should you want to buy stock in individual companies rather than in an airline exchange-traded fund (ETF) or themed mutual fund.

Also, under normal conditions, airlines earn consistent revenue simply because there will always be a low season and a high season for traveling. Provided too many bad events don't occur close together, airline revenue will remain more or less stable.

