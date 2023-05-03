Top Alternative Energy Stocks for Q2 2023

Alternative Energy Stocks with the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) First Solar Inc (FSLR) 27.7 7.3 178 Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) 22.48 1.2 144 Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) 17.42 5.5 121 Russell 1000 Index N/A N/A -3 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) N/A N/A 3

Source: YCharts

First Solar Inc.: First Solar designs and manufactures photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. Cash is king for First Solar—the company ended 2022 with $2.4 billion in its coffers. Moreover, it forecast 2023 net sales in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion, a 34% increase over 2022.

Array Technologies Inc.: Array is a global provider of solar tracking technology. Array ended 2022 at the high end of forecasted ranges, with revenue of $1.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $129 million, up 91% and 200%, respectively, from the prior year.

Array is a global provider of solar tracking technology. Array ended 2022 at the high end of forecasted ranges, with revenue of $1.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $129 million, up 91% and 200%, respectively, from the prior year. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.: Spun off from SunPower Corporation in 2020, Maxeon designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels in 100 countries worldwide. Driven by strong demand for solar, Maxeon generated $323 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $221.5 million the year before. Maxeon gave a promising 2023 forecast, with revenue expected to be between $1.35 billion and $1.55 billion, up from $1.03 billion in 2022.



Advantages of Alternative Energy Stocks

Government Initiatives: Both federal and state governments have taken an active step toward investing in alternative energy. For example, as part of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by lawmakers in November 2021, $65 billion is allocated to investment in clean energy transmission, such as building new power lines to facilitate renewable energy.

More recently, $369 billion was flagged for clean energy and climate change initiatives as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). At the state level, many jurisdictions offer solar initiatives in conjunction with federal enticements, such as rebates, tax credits, and performance-based incentives.

Energy research and consulting firm Wood Mackenzie forecasts investment in renewables to reach $1.2 trillion by 2035. This presents an opportunity for investors to invest in companies that develop and manufacture renewable energy infrastructure and related components.



Risks of Alternative Energy Stocks

Intermittency: Alternative energy sources cannot be called upon at all times, making some forms of renewable technology in its current form unreliable. For instance, solar panels may generate sufficient energy sources in some locations during the summer months but not through winter. Similarly, wind turbines may produce enough energy in the spring but come up short of generating sufficient electricity in the fall.

In addition, newer technologies in the future have the potential to make some of today's alternative energy sources redundant, adding disruption risk to the sector.

Storage Limitations: Due to the intermittent output of alternative energy, there's a high need for storage. While there are many options currently available, such as batteries and the conversion of renewables into hydrogen, they are often costly and limited in the amount of energy they can store. An inability to store clean energy effectively in the quantities needed represents a risk to its widespread adoption and use. However, storage challenges should ease in the years ahead as new technological advancements improve capacity and reduce costs.