Top Beer Stocks for Q2 2023

Top beer stocks for the second quarter include Carlsberg A/S (CABJF), United Breweries Co. Inc. (CCU), and Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd. (TSGTF), each of which has seen its share price rise by more than 25% in the past year.

Beer stocks, as represented by the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Sector Index benchmark, have risen 8% in the past 12 months compared with a 7% gain for the Russell 1000.



Here are the top three beer stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum. All numbers below are as of May 16.

Best Value Beer Stocks

These are the beer stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.