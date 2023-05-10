Top Cannabis Stocks for May 2023

Top cannabis stocks in May include SNDL Inc., TerrAscend Corp., and Curaleaf Holdings Inc., which together lead the industry in revenue growth even as a crowded field of competitors and a thriving illicit market hamper sales.

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), a proxy for cannabis stock performance, slid 53% in the last year, and even the best-performing weed stock dropped 28% in the same period, compared with a 3% increase in the large-capitalization Russell 1000 Index.

Cannabis sales across the U.S. have slowed since an early-pandemic boom, contributing to oversupply and forcing retailers to cut prices. Licensed retailers also face competition from the illegal market and must navigate the patchwork of laws restricting cannabis use across the U.S.

We look in more detail below at the top cannabis stocks in three categories: best value, fastest growth, and best stock performance. Benchmark performance data above is as of May 9, while all figures below are as of May 7, 2023.

Best Value Cannabis Stocks

Here are the cannabis stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, a rough measure of companies in the early stages of development that could eventually produce more profit when they achieve (or return to) profit. The ratio shows how much you're paying for the stock for each dollar of sales generated.