Top Cannabis Stocks for Q3 2023

Investing in cannabis stocks isn't for everyone, but with the green-leafed drug now fully legalized in 23 states and Washington, D.C., the sector may be ripe for growth opportunities. Despite the industry's facing ongoing legality, regulation, and banking challenges, the market is forecast to grow to $444.3 billion by 2030 from $57.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34%.

Investors can track the cannabis sector by following the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), which comprises a portfolio of leading publicly listed cannabis stocks. The fund has slumped more than 50% over the past year compared with the large-cap Russell 1000 Index, which has posted a gain of about 10% over the same period.

Below, we review top cannabis stocks based on best value, fastest growth and best 12-month stock performance. All data is as of late August 2023.

Best Value Cannabis Stocks

The cannabis stocks presented in the table below have the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. As its name suggests, this ratio compares a company’s stock price to its revenue, indicating the value investors have placed on each dollar of its sales. Given many cannabis stocks are in the early stages of development, investors can use the P/S ratio to help determine what companies in the industry have the highest chance to become profitable.