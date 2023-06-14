Top Cannabis Stocks for June 2023

Cannabis Stocks With the Best Performance Price ($) Market Cap ($M) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF) 7.70 1,825.0 -32 Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) 1.70 647.4 -42 Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURLF) 3.00 2,156.0 -50 Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) 1.66 512.8 -52 TerrAscend Corp. (TRSSF) 1.64 450.4 -54 Russell 1000 Index N/A N/A 6 ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) N/A N/A -53

Green Thumb Industries Inc.: See company description above.

Cronos Group Inc.: Cronos is a Canadian cannabis company that sells brands including Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. Cronos reported first-quarter earnings on May 9. The company's net loss shrank by 41% compared to the previous year. Total revenue declined 7% due to lower cannabis flower sales, which was partially offset by increased cannabis extract sales.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc.: See company description above.

Cresco Labs Inc.: See company description above.

TerrAscend Corp.: See company description above.

Trends to Watch in Cannabis Stocks

Marijuana stocks have given investors a wild ride over the past few years, staging both big rallies and substantial declines. Those who invest in them should monitor these key trends, as they will likely guide price direction in the months and years ahead.

Financing: Most U.S. financial institutions avoid funding cannabis companies, as marijuana is still federally illegal, meaning lenders that provide loans could face possible prosecution. However, the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act (SAFE)—which passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2021—aimed to address this by preventing the federal government from penalizing banks that offer financial services to the cannabis industry. Although the legislation failed to gain support in the Senate, investors should monitor any future legislation that may have a similar bent.

Merger & acquisition: Merger & acquisition (M&A) transactions in the U.S. cannabis industry hit a record $10.3 billion in 2021 before dropping off to about $3 billion in 2022, reflecting the year's suboptimal market conditions. Increased dealmaking in 2023 could indicate that institutional investors have growing confidence in the cannabis industry's future.

Potential U.S. legalization: While several cannabis legalization bills are floating around the halls of Congress, bipartisan support remains difficult to achieve, creating a large amount of uncertainty for industry participants.

Advantages of Cannabis Stocks

Despite the underwhelming performance of marijuana stocks over the past year, the sector offers risk-taking investors significant growth potential. According to industry analysis firm MJBizDaily, U.S. cannabis sales are projected to surpass $33 billion in 2023 before reaching almost $57 billion by the end of 2028. Moreover, the global cannabis market is expected to reach nearly $200 billion by 2028, up from $28 billion in 2021.

