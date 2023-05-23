Top Casino Stocks for Q2 2023

Top casino stocks for the second quarter include NeoGames SA, Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd., and DraftKings Inc., all of which have climbed by at least 84% in the midst of a broad recovery after COVID-19 shutdowns devastated the industry.

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK), an exchange-traded fund, is used as a benchmark to gauge the performance of the casino industry, although it also contains other gaming and online betting companies. BJK has surged by 28% in the last year while the Russell 1000 Index has climbed 7%.

Below we look at the top casino stocks based on best value, fastest growth, and most momentum. The benchmark figures above are as of May 19, while all data below are as of May 16.

Best Value Casino Stocks

These are the casino stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.