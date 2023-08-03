Top CD Rates Today: Two Ways to Earn Top 5.75% APY

The top rate on a nationwide CD of any duration held firm today at 5.75% APY. And you have a pair of options at that rate: You can go for a 9-month certificate from Andrews Federal Credit Union or a longer 15-month certificate from Citizens State Bank.
Key Takeaways
- Our "Benchmark Leaders" group of CDs paying at least 5.50% APY currently includes 16 elite certificates.
- The highest rate in any term in our daily ranking of the best CDs continues to be 5.75% APY, available for 9 or 15 months.
- The longest term on which you can earn 5.00% APY or more is three years paying 5.13% APY, or if you have a jumbo-sized deposit, four years paying 5.12% APY.
- The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate last week to a 22-year-high. Though many banks and credit unions have already bumped up their CD rates, others may still push returns slightly higher in the coming weeks.
To help you earn as much as possible, here are the top CD rates available from our partners, followed by more information on the best-paying CDs that are available to U.S. customers everywhere.
If you want to enjoy one of today's high rates for a longer term, you have a few options that still earn at least 5.00%. A 5.25% APY is available on a 30-month certificate, or you can earn 5.13% APY for 36 months. Both appear in our Best 3-Year CDs list. You can even extend that to four years at 5.12% APY if you have at least $100,000 to deposit in a jumbo CD.
|CD Terms
|Yesterday's Top National Rate
|Today's Top National Rate
|Day's Change (percentage points)
|Top Rate Provider
|3 months
|5.20% APY
|5.20% APY
|No change
|TotalDirectBank
|6 months
|5.75% APY
|5.75% APY
|No change
|Andrews Federal Credit Union
|1 year
|5.60% APY
|5.60% APY
|No change
|Northern Bank Direct
|18 months
|5.75% APY
|5.75% APY
|No change
|Citizens State Bank
|2 years
|5.30% APY
|5.30% APY
|No change
|Chartway Credit Union
|3 years
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|No change
|EFCU Financial
|4 years
|4.85% APY
|4.85% APY
|No change
|GTE Financial
|5 years
|4.77% APY
|4.77% APY
|No change
|Department of Commerce Federal Credit Union
Tip
Despite the suggestion that a larger deposit entitles you to a higher return, that's not always the case for jumbo certificate rates, which often pay less than standard CDs. Today's best jumbo offers, which typically require a deposit of $100,000 or more, beat the best standard rates in five CD terms, but you can do just as well or better with standard CDs in the other three. So always be sure to shop every CD type before making a final decision.
|CD Term
|Today's Top National Bank Rate
|Today's Top National Credit Union Rate
|Today's Top National Jumbo Rate
|3 months
|5.20% APY*
|5.09% APY
|5.20% APY
|6 months
|5.50% APY
|5.75% APY*
|5.35% APY
|1 year
|5.60% APY
|5.50% APY
|5.75% APY*
|18 months
|5.75% APY*
|5.35% APY
|5.52% APY
|2 years
|5.05% APY
|5.30% APY
|5.35% APY*
|3 years
|5.00% APY
|5.25% APY
|5.35% APY*
|4 years
|4.65% APY
|4.85% APY
|5.12% APY*
|5 years
|4.66% APY
|4.77% APY
|4.85% APY*
Will CD Rates Climb Higher This Year?
CD rates are already at record levels, but it's possible they could edge higher still. That's because the Federal Reserve last week announced another 0.25% increase in the federal funds rate. That matters because the central bank's benchmark rate is a direct driver of the yields that banks and credit unions are willing to pay customers for their deposits.
Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively combating decades-high inflation, making 11 hikes to the fed funds rate over the past 12 meetings. With the latest bump, the cumulative increase totals 5.25% and brings the fed funds rate to its highest level since 2001. That's created a boon for CD shoppers, as well as for anyone holding cash in a high-yield savings or money market account.
Last week's Fed announcement provided no strong indications on whether it will raise its benchmark rate even higher this year. The written announcement simply reiterated the Fed's commitment to bring inflation back down to its target level of 2%.
In his post-announcement press conference, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the rate-setting committee has not made any decisions yet on whether to raise rates again in 2023, or if so, what timing or pace any increases would follow.
For now, it's reasonable to expect that the latest hike—as well as any potential future increases—will push CD rates a bit higher. But the impact could be small because the Fed's July move had been nearly certain since June, and many banks and credit unions boosted their rates in advance. Once it finally appears the Fed is ready to end its rate-hike campaign for good, that will be the signal that CD rates have likely reached their peak.
Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often five, 10, or even 15 times higher.
Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure
Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.
Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.
