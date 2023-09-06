Top CD Rates Today: 45 Ways to Earn 5.50% or More on Terms up to 2 Years

CD Term Today's Top National Bank Rate Today's Top National Credit Union Rate Today's Top National Jumbo Rate 3 months 5.36% APY 5.65% APY* 5.20% APY 6 months 5.56% APY 5.75% APY 5.85% APY* 1 year 5.75% APY 6.00% APY* 5.80% APY 18 months 5.55% APY 5.66% APY 5.80% APY* 2 years 5.55% APY* 5.30% APY 5.50% APY 3 years 5.06% APY 5.23% APY 5.28% APY 4 years 4.75% APY 4.81% APY 4.86% APY* 5 years 4.66% APY 4.86% APY 4.92% APY*

*Indicates the highest APY offered in each term. To view our lists of the top-paying CDs across terms for bank, credit union, and jumbo certificates, click on the column headers above.

Despite the suggestion that a larger deposit entitles you to a higher return, that's not always the case for jumbo certificate rates, which often pay less than standard CDs. Though today's best jumbo offers, which typically require a deposit of $100,000 or more, beat the best standard rates in five CD terms, you can do just as well or better in the other three terms with a standard CD. So always be sure to shop every certificate type before making a final decision.

Will CD Rates Go Up This Year?

The Fed has been aggressively combating decades-high inflation since March of last year, with fast-and-furious 2022 hikes to the federal funds rate, and then easing to more moderate increases in 2023. On July 26, the Fed bumped rates for the 11th time in 12 meetings, taking the cumulative increase to 5.25%. That raises the benchmark rate to its highest level since 2001. In turn, it's created record rate conditions for CD shoppers, as well as for anyone holding cash in a high-yield savings or money market account.

The Fed's official July announcement provided no strong indications on whether it will raise its benchmark rate even higher this year. The written statement simply reiterated the Fed's commitment to bring inflation back down to its target level of 2%.

In a speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on August 25, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said more rate increases were on the table if inflation doesn't come down enough in the coming months or if economic growth is too fast (which would put upward pressure on inflation.) Echoing a similar sentiment, Boston Federal Reserve President Susan M. Collins said today that it's too early to tell whether the Fed can end its rate-hike campaign.

The Fed's next meeting will conclude September 20, and markets are betting on near-certainty that the central bank will hold its benchmark rate steady this time. But whether the Fed will raise rates in November is currently pegged at about a 50/50 toss-up.



Any further hike by the Fed would certainly nudge CD rates a bit higher. But September's expected hold will leave markets—and CD shoppers—guessing if the pause will turn out to be temporary or permanent. Once the end of the Fed's campaign is more confidently in sight, that will signal that CD rates have likely peaked.



Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often five, 10, or even 15 times higher.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.

Correction—Sep. 2, 2023: This article has been updated to state the prior day's top rate for a 3-year CD and the current top rate for a 4-year jumbo CD.

