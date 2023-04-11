Top CD Rates Today, April 11

CD Term Today's Top National Bank Rate Today's Top National Credit Union Rate Today's Top National Jumbo Rate 3 months 4.75% APY 4.50% APY 3.91% APY 6 months 5.25% APY 5.01% APY 5.25% APY 1 year 5.25% APY 5.15% APY 5.15% APY 18 months 5.50% APY 5.25% APY 5.25% APY 2 years 5.28% APY 5.35% APY 5.04% APY 3 years 4.60% APY 5.35% APY 4.99% APY 4 years 4.55% APY 4.95% APY 4.89% APY 5 years 4.50% APY 5.00% APY 4.84% APY 10 years 4.10% APY 4.30% APY None

To view our lists of the top-paying CDs across terms for bank, credit union, and jumbo certificates, click on the column headers above.

Even if you have $100,000 or more to invest in a CD, it's smart to compare rates across all CD types, since you can often earn more with a standard CD than with the best jumbo certificates.

Will CD Rates Rise or Fall?

CD rates climbed in 2022 as a result of the Federal Reserve raising the federal funds rate to combat inflation. The Fed's actions this year have pushed rates to heights not seen in years. The Fed has already raised the fed funds rate twice this year, both times by 0.25%. While still an increase, the hikes were lower than last year when inflation was higher than it is now.

Below you can see how CD rates have trended over the last few years. The points on the graph indicate the highest CD rate offered for that term as of Monday of that week.

Tomorrow's report on the Consumer Price Index for March is expected to show that inflation cooled to 5.1% in March from 6% in February.

The Fed's next meeting will conclude May 3, and it appears most likely that additional hikes will be minimal. It's even possible the Fed could start lowering the federal funds rate before the year's out. If it decides to put a pause on rate hikes, we could see these lines on the graph stay the same for some time, or begin to drop—meaning now could be a good time to lock in a high CD rate.

Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often five, 10, or even 15 times higher.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.

