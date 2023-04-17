Top CD Rates Today, April 17

CD Term Today's Top National Bank Rate Today's Top National Credit Union Rate Today's Top National Jumbo Rate 3 months 5.00% APY 4.50% APY 3.91% APY 6 months 5.25% APY 5.01% APY 5.25% APY 1 year 5.35% APY 5.15% APY 5.15% APY 18 months 5.20% APY 5.25% APY 5.25% APY 2 years 5.28% APY 5.35% APY 5.04% APY 3 years 4.60% APY 5.00% APY 4.99% APY 4 years 4.55% APY 4.73% APY 4.89% APY 5 years 4.50% APY 4.68% APY 4.84% APY 10 years 4.10% APY 4.30% APY None

To view our lists of the top-paying CDs across terms for bank, credit union, and jumbo certificates, click on the column headers above.

The top rate for a jumbo certificate is holding steady at 5.25%, offered in two terms. It's always smart to keep your search open to standard CDs even when you have a jumbo-size deposit, because you can typically find better rates among regular certificates. But right now the best jumbo 4-year and 5-year APYs are equal with other market leaders in those terms.

Will CD Rates Rise or Fall?

CD rates skyrocketed as a result of the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking the federal funds rate to combat inflation. Although the Fed has raised the fed funds rate twice this year, both times by 0.25%, that's far lower than the cumulative 4.25% in increases it implemented last year. As a result, rates on deposit accounts surged in 2022, and then have creeped slightly higher this year.

Economic data released last week on inflation, retail sales, and manufacturing all show increasing evidence of a slowing economy, suggesting the Fed's rate campaign is beginning to take meaningful hold. This in turn fuels market predictions that the Federal Reserve will wrap up its rate hikes soon. In fact, the leading forecast at the moment is for "one and done," meaning just one more hike when the Fed meets in a few weeks, followed by a rate plateau and ultimately a decline.

The Fed's rate-setting committee will conclude its next meeting on May 3. Though it looks likely it will make another increase that day, current movement in the top CD rates suggests that some institutions aren't waiting to start dialing back their aggressive rates. That means now is likely a good time to lock in a rate you'll be happy to have for months or years to come.

Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often five, 10, or even 15 times higher.

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.

