Top CD Rates Today, April 20

As the next Federal Reserve rate-setting meeting looms on the horizon, banks and credit unions are holding firm on the elevated CD rates they've been offering. CD shoppers can continue to earn 5.25% APY or more on eight different certificates in our rankings, with one credit union CD paying the top nationwide rate of 5.35% APY.

The most you can earn from a nationally available certificate of deposit (CD) from a bank remains 5.25% APY, offered by Newtek Bank on a 6-month term and BrioDirect on 12 months. But you can earn more by expanding your search to easy-to-join credit unions. Two of them, Credit Human and USAlliance Financial, are offering that same 5.25% APY but on longer terms of 18 to 23 months, so you could earn more overall if you don't mind tying up your money for longer. And market leader Langley Federal Credit Union is paying 5.35% APY on 22-month certificates.



The credit unions in our rankings are open to online customers nationwide, and most make it just as easy to join as a bank. They're also covered by the same amount of federal deposit insurance as banks are, to keep you safe. Some do require you to make a small donation to their affiliated nonprofit organization in order to become eligible for credit union membership, but to qualify for our rankings, the required donation must be less than $40.