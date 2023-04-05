Top CD Rates Today, April 5

The CD marketplace was again boosted by positive rate news today, as yet another institution added a 5.25% APY certificate to the national offerings. In addition to three CDs available at that rate in our 6-month term category and three in our 18-month term category, CD shoppers can now also earn 5.25% APY on a 12-month bank certificate.

The top nationally available rates in all other terms held their ground, with the best annual percentage yield (APY) you can get on any CD today remaining 5.50% APY, and second-place going to a 5.35% APY certificate. You'll have to stretch to about two years to earn those best-in-the-country rates, however.

With the future decidedly uncertain on further Federal Reserve rate hikes this year—and even talk of possible rate decreases before 2023 ends—CD returns are exhibiting a bit of a wavering pattern. Though the top rate has generally held or risen in each term, we've seen a handful of lower-ranked CDs reduce their rates. Given the Fed's cloudy rate forecast, with a rate plateau seeming probable in the coming months, grabbing a top-paying CD now could pay significant dividends down the road.



Key Takeaways A new 12-month CD has joined six others paying 5.25% APY, ranging from 7 months to 18 months.

For those willing to stretch to two years, two credit union options exist that earn 5.50% or 5.35% APY.

The most you can earn on a jumbo CD is still 5.25%, available in multiple terms.

If shopping only for a bank CD, your top rate maxes out at 5.25% on terms of 9 to 15 months.



For more than a month now, 5.50% APY has been the top available offering on any nationwide CD. You can get that certificate from Credit Human, a nationally open credit union, on any term you choose between 24 and 35 months.

Joining a nationally available credit union is usually pretty easy, but if don't want that extra step, you can come close to the top rate with a bank CD. Right now, Brilliant Bank, BrioDirect, and Amerant Bank are each offering a 5.25% APY certificate, on 9-month, 12-month, and 15-month terms, respectively. SouthEast Bank also has a 9-month CD that earns 5.25%.

Select jumbo CDs, which typically require a $50,000 or $100,000 minimum deposit, are also available at 5.25% in a few terms. But you're usually best served by shopping all CD rates rather than limiting yourself to those marketed specifically as jumbo certificates.