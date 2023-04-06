Top CD Rates Today, April 6

After two days of rate improvements for CDs with shorter terms, the news turned south today for CD shoppers looking at longer-term options. Two credit unions took a market-leading rate off their menus, lowering the top nationwide rate you can now earn on a 4-year term with a standard certificate and a 3-year term with a jumbo deposit.

The top rate you can earn on any CD is 5.50% on a 2-year term.

Forecasts about the Federal Reserve's rate moves for the rest of 2023 are currently very uncertain. Though nothing can be reliably predicted, it's a reasonable bet that CD rates may not go much higher, making it a good time to snag a high-paying option.



Key Takeaways The top rates on 4-year standard CDs and 3-year jumbo CDs dropped by more than a quarter point each today.

All other terms held steady in their leading rate.

The most you can earn on any term continues to be 5.50% APY, available for a two-year term.

The best jumbo CD rate is still 5.25%, available in multiple terms.

If you're only considering bank CDs, your top rate maxes out at 5.25% on terms of 9 to 15 months.



University Federal Credit Union was paying 5.00% APY on 48-month long CDs requiring a modest $1,000 minimum. But today it reduced that rate all the way to 3.50% APY, leaving the new leading rate significantly diminished at 4.73% APY, available from Lafayette Federal Credit Union.

The best rate on jumbo 3-year CDs took a similar haircut. With Quorum Federal Credit Union lowering its 36-month rate from 5.25% APY down to 4.95% APY on deposits of $100,000 or more, that leaves Lafayette Federal Credit Union in the jumbo 3-year top spot, paying 4.99% APY.

In the rest of the regular and jumbo terms, the top nationally available rate held steady. The best annual percentage yield (APY) you can get on any CD continues to be 5.50% APY, offered since March 3 by nationally available credit union Credit Human. You can choose any term of 24 to 35 months for that rate.

Joining a credit union is often not much more work than opening an account with a bank. But if you don't want to become a credit union member, the most you can earn with a bank CD is 5.25% APY, from Brilliant Bank and SouthEast Bank on 9-month terms, from BrioDirect on 12 months, and from Amerant Bank on 15 months.

The top rate on jumbo CDs, which typically require depositing at least $100,000, is also currently 5.25% APY in three terms. But it's smart to shop all CDs rather than focus only on jumbo offers, as the standard rates often outpay the jumbo rates.