Top CDs Today: Rates Holding at Record Levels

CD shoppers continue to have excellent and plentiful opportunities to earn a record return on certificates ranging from 3 months to 5 years. Across all terms, the highest nationwide rate remains 5.75% APY, a high-water mark that has held for 10 days.
Two co-leaders are paying that industry-leading rate of 5.75% APY: Andrews Federal Credit Union with a 9-month certificate and Citizens State Bank with a 15-month option.
- The highest rate across all terms in our daily ranking of the best CDs continues to be 5.75% APY, available for either 9 months or 15 months.
- The longest term for which you can earn at least 5.00% APY is three years, on a CD paying 5.13% APY. But if you have a jumbo-sized deposit, you can stretch that to four years earning 5.12% APY.
- The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate last week to a 22-year-high. Though many banks and credit unions bumped up their CD rates before the Fed move, others could still push rates higher in the coming weeks.
Yesterday we raised the bar on our daily count of nationwide CDs that pay at or above an elite rate threshold. After accumulating a count of almost 40 CDs paying at least 5.35% APY, we've boosted the minimum qualifying rate to 5.50%, with 15 certificates in yesterday's inaugural group. Today, two of those CDs came off the market, but two new ones were added, keeping our tally at 15.
To help you earn as much as possible, here are the top CD rates available from our partners, followed by more information on the best-paying CDs that are available to U.S. customers everywhere.
Looking for a top yield but want to extend it longer than the 15 months available at the current market-leading rate? You have a few longer-duration options for beating the very good yield of 5.00%. A rate of 5.25% APY is available on a 30-month certificate, or you can earn 5.13% APY for 36 months. Both appear in our Best 3-Year CDs list.
If you happen to have a deposit of at least $100,000, you can stretch that horizon to four years with a 5.12% APY jumbo CD.
|CD Terms
|Yesterday's Top National Rate
|Today's Top National Rate
|Day's Change (percentage points)
|Top Rate Provider
|3 months
|5.20% APY
|5.20% APY
|No change
|TotalDirectBank
|6 months
|5.75% APY
|5.75% APY
|No change
|Andrews Federal Credit Union
|1 year
|5.60% APY
|5.60% APY
|No change
|Northern Bank Direct
|18 months
|5.75% APY
|5.75% APY
|No change
|Citizens State Bank
|2 years
|5.30% APY
|5.30% APY
|No change
|Chartway Credit Union
|3 years
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|No change
|EFCU Financial
|4 years
|4.85% APY
|4.85% APY
|No change
|GTE Financial
|5 years
|4.77% APY
|4.77% APY
|No change
|Department of Commerce Federal Credit Union
Despite the suggestion that a larger deposit entitles you to a higher return, that's not always the case for jumbo certificate rates, which often pay less than standard CDs. Today's best jumbo offers, which typically require a deposit of $100,000 or more, beat the best standard rates in five CD terms, but you can do just as well or better with standard CDs in the other three. So always be sure to shop every CD type before making a final decision.
|CD Term
|Today's Top National Bank Rate
|Today's Top National Credit Union Rate
|Today's Top National Jumbo Rate
|3 months
|5.20% APY*
|5.09% APY
|5.20% APY
|6 months
|5.50% APY
|5.75% APY*
|5.35% APY
|1 year
|5.60% APY
|5.50% APY
|5.75% APY*
|18 months
|5.75% APY*
|5.70% APY
|5.52% APY
|2 years
|5.05% APY
|5.30% APY
|5.35% APY*
|3 years
|5.00% APY
|5.25% APY
|5.35% APY*
|4 years
|4.65% APY
|4.85% APY
|5.12% APY*
|5 years
|4.66% APY
|4.77% APY
|4.85% APY*
Though CD rates are already at record levels, it's possible they could climb a bit higher. That's because the Federal Reserve last week announced another 0.25% increase in the federal funds rate. That matters because the fed funds rate is a direct driver of the yields that banks and credit unions are willing to pay customers for their deposits.
Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively combating decades-high inflation, making 11 hikes to its benchmark rate over the past 12 meetings. With the latest bump, the cumulative increase so far totals 5.25%, bringing the fed funds rate to its highest level since 2001. That's created a boon for CD shoppers, as well as for anyone holding cash in a high-yield savings or money market account.
Last week's announcement provided no strong indications on whether the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark rate even higher this year. The written announcement simply reiterated the Fed's commitment to bring inflation back down to its target level of 2%.
In his post-announcement press conference, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the rate-setting committee has made no decisions at this time on whether to raise rates again in 2023, or if so, what timing or pace the committee would follow.
It is reasonable to expect that last week's Fed hike—as well as any potential future increases—will push CD rates a bit higher. But the impact could presumably be small because the Fed's July move had been nearly certain since June, and many banks and credit unions boosted their rates in advance. Once it finally appears the Fed is ready to end its rate-hike campaign for good, that will be the signal that CD rates have likely reached their peak.
Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often five, 10, or even 15 times higher.
Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.
Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.
