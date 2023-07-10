Top CD Rates Today, July 10, 2023

Opportunities continue to be plentiful for CD shoppers looking to lock in a stellar return. The number of certificates paying 5.35% APY or better is almost at two dozen, having risen from 20 last Monday to 23 Friday, where it holds steady today.
In our daily ranking of the best-paying CDs, the top nationwide rate across all terms continues to be 5.65% APY, offered for 9 months. Or you can earn 5.50% APY with the industry-leading options in the 1-year and 18-month terms.
If you'd rather lock in a rate above 5.00% for a longer duration, you may like the top 3-year CD, which pays 5.13% APY, or the top 4-year jumbo CD, paying 5.12% APY. You'll need a deposit of at least $100,000 for the jumbo option, though.
Key Takeaways
- The Federal Reserve is overwhelmingly expected to hike the federal funds rate at the end of this month, with additional increases possible later this year. Any further Fed hikes would nudge CD rates higher.
|CD Terms
|Friday's Top National Rate
|Today's Top National Rate
|Day's Change (percentage points)
|3 months
|5.16% APY
|5.16% APY
|No change
|6 months
|5.65% APY
|5.65% APY
|No change
|1 year
|5.50% APY
|5.50% APY
|No change
|18 months
|5.50% APY
|5.50% APY
|No change
|2 years
|5.27% APY
|5.27% APY
|No change
|3 years
|5.13% APY
|5.13% APY
|No change
|4 years
|4.85% APY
|4.85% APY
|No change
|5 years
|4.77% APY
|4.77% APY
|No change
Tip
Despite the suggestion that a larger deposit entitles you to a higher return, that's not always the case for jumbo certificate rates, which often pay less than standard CDs. Today's best jumbo offers, which typically require a deposit of $100,000 or more, do beat the best standard rates in five CD terms, but you can do better with standard CDs in the other three terms. So remember to shop every CD type before making a final choice.
|CD Term
|Today's Top National Bank Rate
|Today's Top National Credit Union Rate
|Today's Top National Jumbo Rate
|3 months
|5.16% APY
|5.12% APY
|5.20% APY
|6 months
|5.40% APY
|5.65% APY
|5.25% APY
|1 year
|5.48% APY
|5.50% APY
|5.52% APY
|18 months
|5.33% APY
|5.50% APY
|5.27% APY
|2 years
|5.05% APY
|5.27% APY
|5.23% APY
|3 years
|4.80% APY
|5.13% APY
|5.18% APY
|4 years
|4.55% APY
|4.85% APY
|5.12% APY
|5 years
|4.59% APY
|4.77% APY
|4.85% APY
Where Are CD Rates Headed This Year?
CD rates may rise even higher this year, thanks to widely expected moves by the Federal Reserve, including a likely quarter-point increase to the federal funds rate late this month. The fed funds rate is a primary driver for the direction of CD rates.
The Federal Reserve has been on a mission since March 2022 to combat decades-high inflation with aggressive hikes to its benchmark rate. Those cumulative increases have totaled 5.00% in all, and have driven today's savings and CD rates to their highest levels since 2007. This has created a heyday for CD shoppers as well as anyone holding cash in a high-yield savings or money market account.
On June 14, the central bank held the fed funds rate steady for the first time in 11 meetings, in order to better study the impact of previous rate hikes. Minutes from that meeting were released last week, and while they showed that all 11 voting members of the rate-setting committee agreed to the pause, several members had pushed for or "could have supported" a quarter-point increase at that meeting because “the labor market remained very tight, momentum in economic activity had been stronger than earlier anticipated, and there were few clear signs that inflation was on a path to return to the committee’s 2% objective over time.”
The minutes and several other indicators, including statements from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell during the last three weeks, are signaling that two or more rate hikes are still possible this year. As a result, market watchers have priced in greater than 90% odds that the Fed will implement a quarter-point hike at its meeting scheduled to conclude on July 26. As for post-July, several signs indicate that one or more additional hikes could come later in 2023.
As we always caution, however, be aware that Fed rate moves are not reliably predictable, as conditions can change quickly and each rate decision is based on up-to-the-minute economic data and news. What we do know is that if the Fed implements any further rate hikes, it will almost certainly push CD rates higher. But if instead the Fed ends up holding its benchmark rate steady, today's CDs may already be at or near their peak rates, making them a good buy right now.
Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often five, 10, or even 15 times higher.
Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure
Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.
Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.
