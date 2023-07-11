Top CD Rates Today, July 11, 2023

Today's CD marketplace continues to be flush with options for savers wanting to secure a record rate they can enjoy far down the road. The menu of certificate options paying at least 5.35% APY held again today at 23, which is up from 19 nearly a week ago (July 5).
The most you can earn with any nationwide CD in our daily ranking of the best-paying CDs remains 5.65% APY on a 9-month term. Or you can sacrifice a little yield in exchange for a longer duration by snagging one of the 5.50% APY market-leaders from the 1-year or 18-month terms.
If instead you'd like to lock in a 5.00%-plus rate further into the future than 18 months, the top 3-year CD is offering 5.13% APY, while CD shoppers with a jumbo-sized deposit of $100,000 or more can stretch that an extra year with a 5.12% APY return on a 4-year jumbo CD.
Key Takeaways
- Twenty-three CDs in our daily rankings pay at least 5.35% APY, up from 19 almost a week ago.
- 5.65% APY on a 9-month certificate continues to be the highest rate on a nationwide CD in any term
- You can land a still great rate of 5.50% APY in the 1-year and 18-month terms.
- The longest term paying 5.00% APY or more remains 3 years for a rate of 5.13% APY, or if you have $100,000 or more to deposit, 5.12% APY for a 4-year jumbo certificate.
- The Federal Reserve is overwhelmingly expected to hike the federal funds rate at the end of this month, with possibly another hike later in the year—driving CD rates even higher.
|CD Terms
|Yesterday's Top National Rate
|Today's Top National Rate
|Day's Change (percentage points)
|3 months
|5.16% APY
|5.16% APY
|No change
|6 months
|5.65% APY
|5.65% APY
|No change
|1 year
|5.50% APY
|5.50% APY
|No change
|18 months
|5.50% APY
|5.50% APY
|No change
|2 years
|5.27% APY
|5.27% APY
|No change
|3 years
|5.13% APY
|5.13% APY
|No change
|4 years
|4.85% APY
|4.85% APY
|No change
|5 years
|4.77% APY
|4.77% APY
|No change
Tip
Despite the suggestion that a larger deposit entitles you to a higher return, that's not always the case for jumbo certificate rates, which often pay less than standard CDs. Today's best jumbo offers, which typically require a deposit of $100,000 or more, do beat the best standard rates in five CD terms, but you can do better with standard CDs in the other three terms. So remember to shop every CD type before making a final choice.
|CD Term
|Today's Top National Bank Rate
|Today's Top National Credit Union Rate
|Today's Top National Jumbo Rate
|3 months
|5.16% APY
|5.12% APY
|5.20% APY
|6 months
|5.40% APY
|5.65% APY
|5.25% APY
|1 year
|5.48% APY
|5.50% APY
|5.52% APY
|18 months
|5.33% APY
|5.50% APY
|5.27% APY
|2 years
|5.05% APY
|5.27% APY
|5.23% APY
|3 years
|4.80% APY
|5.13% APY
|5.18% APY
|4 years
|4.65% APY
|4.85% APY
|5.12% APY
|5 years
|4.65% APY
|4.77% APY
|4.85% APY
Where Are CD Rates Headed This Year?
Even though CD rates are already at record levels, it's possible they'll rise higher still. That's because the Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point at its meeting in about two weeks. The fed funds rate has a significant impact on the CD rates that banks and credit unions are willing to pay customers for their deposits.
The Federal Reserve has been on a mission since March 2022 to combat decades-high inflation with aggressive hikes to its benchmark rate. The cumulative increase has so far totaled 5.00%, driving today's savings and CD rates to their highest levels since 2007. That's created a heyday for CD shoppers, as well as anyone holding cash in a high-yield savings or money market account.
At its June 14 meeting, the Fed held its benchmark rate steady for the first time in 11 meetings, in order to better study the impact of previous rate hikes. Minutes from that meeting were released last week, and while they showed that all 11 voting members of the rate-setting committee agreed to the pause, several members had pushed for or "could have supported" a quarter-point increase at that meeting because “the labor market remained very tight, momentum in economic activity had been stronger than earlier anticipated, and there were few clear signs that inflation was on a path to return to the committee’s 2% objective over time.”
The minutes and several other indicators, including statements from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell during the last three weeks, signal that two or more rate hikes are still possible this year. As a result, financial markets have already priced in greater than 90% odds that the Fed will implement a quarter-point hike at its meeting scheduled to conclude on July 26. In addition, several signs indicate that one or more additional hikes could come sometime later in 2023.
As always, it's wise to be cautious of Fed rate predictions, as they cannot be relied upon as a sure thing. Each rate decision is based on the latest economic data and financial news, and that can change quickly. But we can be fairly sure that if the Fed implements any further rate hikes, each one will almost certainly nudge CD rates a little higher. However, if the Fed modifies its course and instead holds its benchmark rate steady, today's CDs may already be at or near their peak, making them a good buy right now.
Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often five, 10, or even 15 times higher.
Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure
Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.
Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.
Federal Reserve System. "Open Market Operations."
Federal Reserve, Federal Open Market Committee. "Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee."
Federal Reserve System. "Summary of Economic Projections, June 14, 2022." Page 4.
CME Group. "CME FedWatch Tool."
CSPAN. "Federal Reserve Chair at European Central Bank Forum."