Top CD Rates Today, June 12, 2023

CD Term Today's Top National Bank Rate Today's Top National Credit Union Rate Today's Top National Jumbo Rate 3 months 5.16% APY 5.12% APY 5.20% APY 6 months 5.41% APY 5.65% APY 5.46% APY 1 year 5.50% APY 5.34% APY 5.52% APY 18 months 5.25% APY 5.45% APY 5.27% APY 2 years 5.00% APY 5.25% APY 5.23% APY 3 years 4.76% APY 5.13% APY 5.18% APY 4 years 4.54% APY 5.00% APY 5.12% APY 5 years 4.55% APY 4.77% APY 4.84% APY

Despite the suggestion that a larger deposit entitles you to a higher return, that's not always the case for jumbo certificate rates, which often pay less than standard CDs. Today's best jumbo offers, which typically require a deposit of $100,000 or more, do beat the best standard rates in five CD terms, but you can do better with standard CDs in the other three terms. So remember to shop every CD type before making a final choice.

Where Are CD Rates Headed This Year?

CD rates are very directly linked to the federal funds rate, with each change announced by the Fed generally driving CD rates in the same direction. But while today's CD rates are already at their highest levels since 2007, whether they've peaked or will climb higher depends on what the Federal Reserve decides to do during its next meeting, which will conclude on Wednesday.

Over the past 15 months, the Fed has been on a campaign to combat decades-high inflation with aggressive increases totaling 4.25% in 2022, and three 2023 increases to-date totaling another 0.75%. That ascent has been a boon for CD shoppers, as well as people stashing cash in high-yield savings or money market accounts.

Fed May Pause Rate Hikes

Market watchers have been closely monitoring financial and economic indicators over the last several weeks, as well as comments from Federal Reserve Board members, to predict what the Open Market Committee will decide Wednesday. The conclusion has been a widely held expectation that the Fed will keep rates where they are this time, with traders currently betting 4-to-1 on that decision.

However, the predicted decision is being viewed as more of a skip than an extended pause, with more than 70% of futures traders currently predicting the fed funds rate will be higher after the Fed's July 26 meeting.

Whatever the rate-setting committee announces Wednesday or next month, CD rates are expected to follow suit, plateauing if the Fed pauses, or rising further if it announces another increase. But since CD rates are already at their highest levels since 2007, locking in a top-paying certificate now would still secure an excellent rate that will pay dividends far down the road.

Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often five, 10, or even 15 times higher.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.

Correction—June 12, 2023. A previous version of this article listed ineligible rates for the top 5-year, top 5-year jumbo, and top 5-year credit union CDs. The article and rates have been corrected.

