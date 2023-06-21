Top CD Rates Today, June 21, 2023

CD Term Today's Top National Bank Rate Today's Top National Credit Union Rate Today's Top National Jumbo Rate 3 months 5.16% APY 5.12% APY 5.20% APY 6 months 5.41% APY 5.65% APY 5.46% APY 1 year 5.52% APY 5.40% APY 5.52% APY 18 months 5.25% APY 5.45% APY 5.27% APY 2 years 5.00% APY 5.25% APY 5.23% APY 3 years 4.76% APY 5.13% APY 5.18% APY 4 years 4.54% APY 4.85% APY 5.12% APY 5 years 4.55% APY 4.77% APY 4.84% APY

Where Are CD Rates Headed This Year?

Over the past 15 months, the Fed has been on a campaign to combat decades-high inflation with aggressive increases to the federal funds rate, totaling 4.25% in 2022 and another 0.75% so far in 2023. Because changes to the fed funds rate drive bank deposit rates in the same direction, the Fed's action has pushed today's savings and CD rates to their highest levels since 2007.

That's created a heyday for CD shoppers, as well as people holding cash in high-yield savings or money market accounts. But last week, the Fed decided to hold rates steady for the first time in 11 meetings.

While the fed funds rate held steady this time around, Fed officials signaled that they may implement one or two additional rate hikes this year. If those rate hikes come, CD rates will likely climb a bit higher still this year. But since there is never any guarantee on what the Fed's future moves will be, it's also possible CDs are already near peak rates, making them a good buy right now.

The Fed's next meeting is scheduled to conclude July 26.



Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often five, 10, or even 15 times higher.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.