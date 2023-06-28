Top CD Rates Today, June 28, 2023

CD Term Today's Top National Bank Rate Today's Top National Credit Union Rate Today's Top National Jumbo Rate 3 months 5.16% APY 5.12% APY 5.20% APY 6 months 5.41% APY 5.65% APY 5.46% APY 1 year 5.52% APY 5.50% APY 5.52% APY 18 months 5.25% APY 5.45% APY 5.27% APY 2 years 5.00% APY 5.25% APY 5.23% APY 3 years 4.76% APY 5.13% APY 5.18% APY 4 years 4.54% APY 4.85% APY 5.12% APY 5 years 4.59% APY 4.77% APY 4.84% APY

To view our lists of the top-paying CDs across terms for bank, credit union, and jumbo certificates, click on the column headers above.

Where Are CD Rates Headed This Year?

The Federal Reserve has been on a mission for the last 15 months to combat decades-high inflation with aggressive increases to the federal funds rate. Those rate hikes total 5.00% in all so far. Because deposit rates closely follow the fed funds rate, the Fed's multiple increases have driven today's savings and CD rates to their highest levels since 2007, creating a heyday for CD shoppers, as well as anyone holding cash in a high-yield savings or money market account.

At its last meeting, on June 14, the Fed held rates steady for the first time in 11 meetings. But a look at the committee's post-meeting report revealed that further rate hikes this year are likely. The "dot plot" in the report represents where each Fed member believes the benchmark rate should be at the end of this and future years. Of the 18 members, 16 believe at least one more increase will be necessary by the end of 2023, and 12 believe at least two more hikes will be in order.

Financial markets are currently pricing in a more than 80% probability of a quarter-point rate increase being announced at the Fed’s next meeting, scheduled to conclude July 26. Could another hike quickly follow at the September meeting? It's possible, according to remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell this morning. Speaking at the European Central Bank Forum, Powell indicated that the committee has not decided when additional hikes could come, but said moves in consecutive meetings was not "off the table at all."

Beware, however, that Fed rate moves can never be reliably predicted, as conditions can change quickly and each rate decision is based on up-to-the-minute economic data and news. What we do know is that if the Fed implements any further rate hikes, it will almost certainly push CD rates higher. But if instead the Fed continues to hold its benchmark rate steady, today's CDs may already be at or near their peak rates, making them a good buy right now.



Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often five, 10, or even 15 times higher.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.