Top CD Rates Today, March 15

Today's top national rates for certificates of deposit (CDs) are largely unchanged except for one jumbo CD rate (for a 6-month term). For standard CDs, the top rate on any term from 3 months to 10 years remains 5.50% APY, which can be earned from Credit Human, a nationwide credit union, for certificate durations of 24-35 months with a minimum deposit of $500.
Today's top-paying CD from a nationwide bank is 5.25% APY, offered by Forbright Bank on terms from 12-17 months with a $1,000 minimum deposit.
The best you can do today on a nationally available jumbo CD is 5.25% APY, from Air Force Federal Credit Union on an 18-month term with a deposit of at least $100,000. But the rate for the best 6-month CD jumped from 4.25% yesterday to 4.49% today. You can get that from My eBank. (As is often the case, savers with that level of funds are better served shopping the rates of all CDs, not just Jumbo certificates, as the best rates are typically found among standard certificates.)
Though the Federal Reserve meets next week (March 21-22), and expectations were that it would raise the federal funds rate another 0.25 to 0.50 percentage points to continue its flight against inflation, the high-profile bank failures that occurred Friday will certainly give the Fed pause. Market watchers are now evenly split in predicting the Fed will either raise rates only a quarter point next Wednesday or not at all.
|CD Term
|Yesterday's Top National Rate
|Today's Top National Rate
|Day's Change (percentage points)
|3 months
|4.85% APY
|4.85% APY
|No change
|6 months
|5.00% APY
|5.00% APY
|No change
|1 year
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|No change
|18 months
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|No change
|2 years
|5.50% APY
|5.50% APY
|No change
|3 years
|5.50% APY
|5.50% APY
|No change
|4 years
|5.00% APY
|5.00% APY
|No change
|5 years
|5.00% APY
|5.00% APY
|No change
|10 years
|4.30% APY
|4.30% APY
|No change
|CD Term
|Today's Top National Bank Rate
|Today's Top National Credit Union Rate
|Today's Top National Jumbo Rate
|3 months
|4.75% APY
|4.85% APY
|3.80% APY
|6 months
|5.00% APY
|5.00% APY
|4.49% APY
|1 year
|5.25% APY
|5.00% APY
|5.00% APY
|18 months
|5.00% APY
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|2 years
|4.75% APY
|5.50% APY
|4.70% APY
|3 years
|4.60% APY
|5.50% APY
|4.80% APY
|4 years
|4.65% APY
|5.00% APY
|4.85% APY
|5 years
|4.70% APY
|5.00% APY
|5.05% APY
|10 years
|4.10% APY
|4.30% APY
|None
Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often 5, 10, or even 15 times higher.
Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure
Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.
Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.
