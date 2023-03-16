Top CD Rates Today, March 16

There were a few changes to the top nationally available rates across certificate of deposit (CD) terms today. The top rate on any term from 3 months to 10 years remains 5.50% APY, available from Credit Human, a nationwide credit union, for certificate durations of 24-35 months with a minimum deposit of $500.

But the 3-month term showed a rate improvement, with an increase in the top rate from 4.85% to 5.00%. You can get that from Teachers Federal Credit Union with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Top rates for the rest of the standard CDs stayed the same as yesterday.



The best-paying CD from a nationwide bank continues to be Forbright Bank's 5.25% APY, for terms of 12-17 months with a $1,000 minimum deposit.

Jumbo CDs showed some gains today, with the top 6-month rate climbing from 4.49% to 4.90% and the best 1-year jumbo rate rising from 5.05% to 5.25%. With these improvements, jumbo CDs in these terms are more competitive with standard CD rates, though in the other terms, savers are still well served by shopping all sizes of CDs to find the best rates.

The Federal Reserve meets next week (March 21-22), and though expectations a week ago were that it would raise the federal funds rate another 0.25 to 0.50 percentage points to continue its flight against inflation, the recent high-profile bank failures have almost certainly impacted that course of action. As of this afternoon, approximately 80 percent of market watchers were predicting a Fed hike of just 25 basis points, while the other 20 percent expect no increase at all from the coming meeting.