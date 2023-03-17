Top CD Rates Today, March 17

With the next Federal Reserve rate decision five days away, the top nationally available rates for certificates of deposit (CDs) showed the gentlest of stirrings today. For certificates ranging from 3 months to 10 years, the top nationwide rate remains 5.50% APY—the same rate it's been since March 3. Offered by Credit Human, a nationwide credit union, that rate is available on terms of 24-35 months with a minimum deposit of $500.

But the top rate you can earn specifically from nationwide banks (i.e., excluding credit unions) did increase slightly in two terms. The highest-paying 3-month bank CD is now 4.76% from TotalDirectBank with a $25,000 minimum deposit, instead of yesterday's top bank rate of 4.75%.

And in the 18-month term, you can now earn 5.25% from Forbright Bank on a duration of 12-17 months with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Yesterday's top bank rate for an 18-month CD was 5.00%.

Rates on jumbo CDs, meanwhile, marked time, with today's best jumbo return remaining 5.25%, which you can earn from Finworth on either a 12-month or 18-month certificate. Both require a $50,000 minimum deposit.

The next meeting of the Fed's rate-setting committee will conclude Wednesday, and though expectations last week were that it would raise the federal funds rate another 0.25 to 0.50 percentage points to continue its flight against inflation, the recent high-profile bank failures have almost certainly impacted that course of action. With more bank failure news over the past two days, only about 60 percent of market watchers predict a Fed hike of 25 basis points, while 40 percent are betting we'll see no increase at all from this meeting.