Top CD Rates Today, March 21

A new rate leader popped up today among nationally available certificates of deposit (CDs). You can now earn 5.25% APY on a 7-month CD from Fortera Credit Union with a minimum deposit of $1,000, marking a notable improvement in the 6-month tier over yesterday's 5.01% APY top rate. The easy-to-join credit union indicates its special CD is available through April 30.

Across all nationally available CDs ranging from 3-month to 10-year terms, the overall top rate remains 5.50% APY. Available from Credit Human on terms of 24-35 months (you pick), the nationwide credit union has been the CD rate leader since March 3.

For those preferring a bank CD, the most you can earn on a nationally available bank certificate continues to be Sun Canyon Bank's 1-year CD paying 5.35% APY.

Rates among nationwide jumbo CDs held steady today. With a $50,000 minimum deposit, you can earn 5.25% with a 12-17 month certificate from Finworth. You can also earn that same rate on a 9-month term from KS State Bank or on 36 months from Quorum Federal Credit Union, both of which require a $100,000 deposit.

The Federal Reserve kicked off its latest rate-setting meeting today, a two-day affair culminating with a rate decision announcement at 2 p.m. EST tomorrow. Though the general consensus just 10 days ago was that the Fed would bump rates 0.50 percentage points higher to continue its fight against persistent inflation, the recent high-profile bank failures have clouded the Fed's decision. As of this afternoon, 86% of market watchers predict a lesser Fed hike of 25 basis points, and 14% predict they'll make no move at all.