Top CD Rates Today, March 22

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates a quarter of a point this afternoon, but so far certificate of deposit (CD) rates are mostly holding steady. One exception that may be notable for investors who prefer banks over credit unions is that the highest rate for a bank-offered 2-year CD jumped. Bread Savings unveiled a rate of 5.10% APY on a 24-month term. Yesterday's top 2-year rate from a bank was 4.75% APY.

When you include nationally available credit unions in your search, however, the best-paying CD remains Credit Human's 5.50% APY on your choice of term between 24 and 35 months. Leading at that rate since March 3, it's the best yield you can earn on any nationwide CD across any term from 3 months to 10 years.

Among banks, the rate leader across all CD terms continues to be Sun Canyon Bank, which is paying 5.35% APY on a 1-year term.

Jumbo CD rates marked time today. Finworth is paying 5.25% APY on 12-17 month certificates with a $50,000 minimum deposit; with $100,000, you can earn that same rate on a 9-month CD from KS State Bank or a 3-year CD from Quorum Federal Credit Union.

The Federal Reserve concluded its latest rate-setting meeting this afternoon, announcing it was raising the federal funds rate a quarter percentage point. Less than two weeks ago, it was expected the Fed would hike rates by a bolder half percentage point to battle persistent inflation. But the recent high-profile bank failures gave the Fed pause, resulting in a tempered increase for this meeting.