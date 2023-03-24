Top CD Rates Today, March 24

The most you can earn on a nationally available certificate of deposit (CD) from a bank improved in a couple of terms today, while dropping in two of the longer terms.
Overall, however, you can still earn more from a national credit union on most terms, enjoying a rate between 5.00% and 5.50% APY in every term except 10-year maturities. That 5.50% rate is in fact the top rate you'll get on any CD today, and it's from Credit Human credit union.
Key Takeaways
- Top rates offered by banks for our 6-month and 2-year CD categories rose to 5.10% and 5.13% APY, respectively.
- The top bank 4-year and 5-year CD rates dropped to 4.55% and 4.50% APY, respectively.
- 5.50% is still the best rate you'll get on any CD, and, like most of the top rates, it comes from a credit union.
- Jumbo CD rate leaders didn't budge from yesterday.
Today's top 6-month rate from a nationwide bank climbed to 5.10% APY, offered by Brilliant Bank for those willing willing to invest for nine months. Yesterday the top rate in the 6-month bank tier was 5.01% APY.
North American Savings Bank also unveiled new rates today, taking top honors for a nationally available 2-year CD that's paying 5.13% APY. It offers a slight improvement over yesterday's 5.10% APY rate leader.
But among longer-term certificates, the top bank rates stumbled, with Seattle Bank reducing its 4-year and 5-year returns. The 4-year bank leader is now Crescent Bank at 4.55% APY, down from Seattle Bank's 4.65% APY, and in the 5-year term, the top bank rate is 4.50% APY, offered by BMO Harris. Seattle Bank had been paying 4.70% APY on 5-year certificates.
Though the Federal Reserve raised interest rates a quarter point Wednesday, most top rates on CDs have shown little movement so far. The most you can earn on any term has been 5.50% APY since March 3. That's available from Credit Human, a nationwide credit union, on any term length between 24 and 35 months.
Jumbo CDs are meanwhile moving even less. The rate leader there continues to be Finworth, offering savers 5.25% APY on 12-17 month certificates with a $50,000 minimum deposit. If you have $100,000 and prefer a different term, KS State Bank is offering that same APY on 9-month CDs, while Quorum Federal Credit Union is paying that rate on 3-year certificates.
|CD Term
|Yesterday's Top National Rate
|Today's Top National Rate
|Day's Change (percentage points)
|3 months
|5.01% APY
|5.01% APY
|No change
|6 months
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|No change
|1 year
|5.20% APY
|5.20% APY
|No change
|18 months
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|No change
|2 years
|5.50% APY
|5.50% APY
|No change
|3 years
|5.50% APY
|5.50% APY
|No change
|4 years
|5.00% APY
|5.00% APY
|No change
|5 years
|5.00% APY
|5.00% APY
|No change
|10 years
|4.30% APY
|4.30% APY
|No change
|CD Term
|Today's Top National Bank Rate
|Today's Top National Credit Union Rate
|Today's Top National Jumbo Rate
|3 months
|5.01% APY
|5.00% APY
|3.85% APY
|6 months
|5.10% APY
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|1 year
|5.20% APY
|5.05% APY
|5.25% APY
|18 months
|5.00% APY
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|2 years
|5.13% APY
|5.50% APY
|4.70% APY
|3 years
|4.60% APY
|5.50% APY
|5.25% APY
|4 years
|4.55% APY
|5.00% APY
|4.85% APY
|5 years
|4.50% APY
|5.00% APY
|5.05% APY
|10 years
|4.10% APY
|4.30% APY
|None
Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often 5, 10, or even 15 times higher.
Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure
Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.
Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.