Top CD Rates Today, March 27

The most you can earn on a nationally available certificate of deposit (CD) edged down a sliver in one term today, though the top bank CD rate for a different term jumped.
Overall, however, you'll still fare better on most terms with a national credit union, enjoying a rate between 5.00% and 5.50% APY in every term except 10-year maturities. That 5.50% rate is in fact the top rate you'll get on any CD today, and it's from Credit Human credit union.
Key Takeaways
- The top rate for a 3-month CD slumped from 5.01% APY to 5.00% APY today.
- The change in the 3-month term also means the top rate for a bank CD in that category fell to 4.75% from 5.01% Friday.
- The top 6-month bank CD rose to 5.25% APY, up from 5.10% Friday.
- 5.50% is still the best APY you'll get on any CD, and, like most of the top rates, it comes from a credit union.
- Leading rates for jumbo CDs didn't budge from Friday.
The top rate for a 3-month CD from a bank or credit union edged slightly lower to 5.00% from 5.01% after Friday's leader dropped its rate and was replaced by Teachers Federal Credit Union. You can get that rate with a minimum deposit of $1,000.
If you're looking for a CD specifically from a nationwide bank, the top rate for a 3-month CD is now 4.75%, down from 5.01% APY. But for bank-seekers, there's good news in our 6-month tier. The best rate there climbed to 5.25% APY, after Brilliant Bank raised its rate for its 9-month CD from 5.10% Friday. (We consider CDs of 5 to 9 months for our 6-month category.)
All the other leading rates opened the week of March 27 unchanged. The top jumbo rate is still 5.25%, which you can get on 6-month, 1-year, 18-month, and 3-year terms.
Though the Federal Reserve raised interest rates a quarter point last Wednesday, most top rates on CDs have shown little movement so far. The most you can earn on any term has been 5.50% APY since March 3. That's available from Credit Human, a nationwide credit union, on any term length between 24 and 35 months.
|CD Term
|Friday's Top National Rate
|Today's Top National Rate
|Day's Change (percentage points)
|3 months
|5.01% APY
|5.00% APY
|-.01
|6 months
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|No change
|1 year
|5.20% APY
|5.20% APY
|No change
|18 months
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|No change
|2 years
|5.50% APY
|5.50% APY
|No change
|3 years
|5.50% APY
|5.50% APY
|No change
|4 years
|5.00% APY
|5.00% APY
|No change
|5 years
|5.00% APY
|5.00% APY
|No change
|10 years
|4.30% APY
|4.30% APY
|No change
|CD Term
|Today's Top National Bank Rate
|Today's Top National Credit Union Rate
|Today's Top National Jumbo Rate
|3 months
|4.75% APY
|5.00% APY
|3.91% APY
|6 months
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|1 year
|5.20% APY
|5.05% APY
|5.25% APY
|18 months
|5.00% APY
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|2 years
|5.13% APY
|5.50% APY
|4.70% APY
|3 years
|4.60% APY
|5.50% APY
|5.25% APY
|4 years
|4.55% APY
|5.00% APY
|4.85% APY
|5 years
|4.50% APY
|5.00% APY
|5.05% APY
|10 years
|4.10% APY
|4.30% APY
|None
Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often 5, 10, or even 15 times higher.
Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure
Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.
Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.
Teachers Federal Credit Union. "Share Certificate Accounts."
Brilliant Bank. "CDs."
Credit Human. "Share Certificates."