The most you can earn on a nationally available certificate of deposit (CD) edged down a sliver in one term today, though the top bank CD rate for a different term jumped.

Overall, however, you'll still fare better on most terms with a national credit union, enjoying a rate between 5.00% and 5.50% APY in every term except 10-year maturities. That 5.50% rate is in fact the top rate you'll get on any CD today, and it's from Credit Human credit union.

Key Takeaways The top rate for a 3-month CD slumped from 5.01% APY to 5.00% APY today.

The change in the 3-month term also means the top rate for a bank CD in that category fell to 4.75% from 5.01% Friday.

The top 6-month bank CD rose to 5.25% APY, up from 5.10% Friday.

5.50% is still the best APY you'll get on any CD, and, like most of the top rates, it comes from a credit union.

Leading rates for jumbo CDs didn't budge from Friday.



The top rate for a 3-month CD from a bank or credit union edged slightly lower to 5.00% from 5.01% after Friday's leader dropped its rate and was replaced by Teachers Federal Credit Union. You can get that rate with a minimum deposit of $1,000.

If you're looking for a CD specifically from a nationwide bank, the top rate for a 3-month CD is now 4.75%, down from 5.01% APY. But for bank-seekers, there's good news in our 6-month tier. The best rate there climbed to 5.25% APY, after Brilliant Bank raised its rate for its 9-month CD from 5.10% Friday. (We consider CDs of 5 to 9 months for our 6-month category.)

All the other leading rates opened the week of March 27 unchanged. The top jumbo rate is still 5.25%, which you can get on 6-month, 1-year, 18-month, and 3-year terms.